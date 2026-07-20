What is the meaning behind the 08304 on Lamine Yamal's headband during Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup final?

At 19 years, Lamine Yamal is playing the biggest game of his career when he was named in the Spain's starting line-up against Argentina in the final of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Monday at the MetLife Stadium in New York. Branded as the upcoming talents in world football, Lamal became one of the five teenagers to ever start in an World Cup final, alongside Pele.
Not just in the World Cup final, Yamal also featured during Spain's Euro 2024 final win over France, The Barcelona winger thus became the first teenager to play in the finals of European championship and a World Cup - international football's biggest tournaments.
But more than the final, some eyes went to Yamal's thin headband bearing a five-digit number. A closer look at Yamal's headband revealed it has the number 08304. But what does the number mean?
According to a Sportstar report, 08304 is a postal code of Yamal's neighbourhood - Rocafonda - the place where the youngster started his football journey. Yamal was born to a Moroccan father and a mother from Equatorial Guinea, who married each other after moving to Catalonia.
Rocafonda is a working-class neighbourhood in Mataro, Catalonia and is located just north of Barcelona. Throughout his career, Yamal has honoured Rocafonda with his trademark “304” hand gesture after scoring goals.
At 19 years and six days, Yamal became the third-youngest player to feature in a World Cup final alongside teammate Pau Cubarsi, who is six months older. The only players to have featured in a World Cup final at a younger age are Brazilian Pele, Italian Giuseppe Bergomi, and frenchman Kylian Mbappe.
Meanwhile, defending champions Argentina and Spain were locked at 0-0 at halftime. The European champions shaded possession at the MetLife Stadium in a game of few clear-cut chances.
Teenager Yamal had an early effort while Mikel Oyarzabal shot straight at Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez later in the opening period. New Real Madrid signing Marc Cucurella came close for Spain as he flashed a shot across goal shortly before half-time.
Lionel Messi's Argentina are aiming for a fourth World Cup crown while Spain are seeking to win the trophy for a second time.
Get all updates from FIFA World Cup 2026 here, along with FIFA World Cup 2026 Complete Schedule and FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table.