What is the meaning behind the 08304 on Lamine Yamal's headband during Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup final?

At 19 years, Lamine Yamal is playing the biggest game of his career when he was named in the Spain's starting line-up against Argentina in the final of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Monday at the MetLife Stadium in New York. Branded as the upcoming talents in world football, Lamal became one of the five teenagers to ever start in an World Cup final, alongside Pele.

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Not just in the World Cup final, Yamal also featured during Spain's Euro 2024 final win over France, The Barcelona winger thus became the first teenager to play in the finals of European championship and a World Cup - international football's biggest tournaments.

Also Read | Spain vs Argentina: List of teenagers to start in a FIFA World Cup final

But more than the final, some eyes went to Yamal's thin headband bearing a five-digit number. A closer look at Yamal's headband revealed it has the number 08304. But what does the number mean?

According to a Sportstar report, 08304 is a postal code of Yamal's neighbourhood - Rocafonda - the place where the youngster started his football journey. Yamal was born to a Moroccan father and a mother from Equatorial ‌Guinea, who married each other after moving to Catalonia.

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Rocafonda is a working-class neighbourhood in Mataro, Catalonia and is located just north of Barcelona. Throughout his career, Yamal has honoured Rocafonda with his trademark “304” hand gesture after scoring goals.

At 19 years and six days, Yamal became the third-youngest player to feature in a World Cup final alongside teammate Pau Cubarsi, who is six months older. The only players to have featured in a World Cup final at a younger age are Brazilian Pele, Italian Giuseppe Bergomi, and frenchman Kylian Mbappe.

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Spain vs Argentina remain goalless at HT Meanwhile, defending champions Argentina and Spain were locked at 0-0 at halftime. The European champions shaded possession at the MetLife Stadium in a game of few clear-cut chances.

Teenager Yamal had an early effort while Mikel Oyarzabal shot straight at Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez later in the opening period. New Real Madrid signing Marc Cucurella came close for Spain as he flashed a shot across goal shortly before half-time.

Lionel Messi's Argentina are aiming for a fourth World Cup crown while Spain are seeking to win the trophy for a second time.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in