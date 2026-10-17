What is UAE Golden Visa? From Cristiano Ronaldo to Paul Pogba, here's a look at 10 football stars who have secured one

The United Arab Emirates' Golden Visa programme offers eligible foreign nationals long-term residency without requiring a conventional sponsor. The initiative aims to attract investors, entrepreneurs, skilled professionals and exceptional talent, including internationally recognised sporting personalities.

Several footballers, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba and Didier Drogba, have been named among its recipients. Their inclusion highlights the programme's reach beyond business and investment.

What is the UAE Golden Visa? The Golden Visa is a renewable residence permit that allows eligible foreign nationals to live, work, study and invest in the UAE. Depending on the category, residency is generally granted for five or 10 years.

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Holders do not require a conventional sponsor and can sponsor eligible family members. They can also remain outside the UAE for longer than the usual six-month period without automatically losing their residency. The scheme covers investors, entrepreneurs, outstanding students, skilled professionals and exceptional talents.

Under the sporting category, applicants must demonstrate outstanding athletic ability or achievements and obtain the necessary approval or recommendation from the relevant sports authorities. The visa is a residency permit, not citizenship, and approval is not automatic for every high-profile athlete.

Here is a look at 10 prominent football figures who have secured the UAE Golden Visa:

Cristiano Ronaldo The Portuguese forward was among the very first sports icons awarded the 10-year Golden Visa in February 2020 through an initiative by the Dubai Sports Council.

A regular visitor to the UAE, Ronaldo has spoken warmly of Dubai's lifestyle and safety, while expanding his local footprint with real estate acquisitions on Jumeirah Bay Island.

Paul Pogba

View full Image View full Image Former AS Monaco player Paul Pogba was one of the first football stars to receive UAE Golden Visa back in February 2020. ( AFP )

The French midfielder received his residency status in early 2020. Pogba frequently visits Dubai during mid-season breaks, utilizing high-tech facilities such as the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex to maintain his fitness alongside engaging in sports and heritage projects.

Romelu Lukaku Romelu Lukaku striker was granted his long-term visa in February 2020 as part of the UAE's expanded sporting category, designed to connect top-tier European talent with the country's growing athletic infrastructure.

Luís Figo Luis Figo received his golden residency card during the early rollout of the scheme.

The Ballon d'Or winner regularly participates in sports tourism events, youth development clinics, and promotional activities across Dubai.

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Roberto Carlos The iconic Brazilian left-back acquired his long-term residency in early 2020. Carlos frequently collaborates with grassroots initiatives in the Emirates, including coaching projects and public appearances at regional venues like Real Madrid World in Dubai.

Miralem Pjanic The Bosnian midfielder secured his Golden Visa in 2020. Having later played for Sharjah FC in the UAE Pro League, Pjanic leveraged his long-term visa to manage both his athletic career in the Gulf region and his broader business interests.

Didier Drogba The Ivory Coast and Chelsea legend received his Golden Visa in November 2020. Beyond his sports achievements, Drogba was also awarded the Medal of First Line of Defence in recognition of his involvement with local health and fitness awareness campaigns.

Ronaldinho The World Cup-winning Brazilian maestro obtained his Golden Visa in May 2021. Known for his frequent visits to Dubai, Ronaldinho uses his residency status to facilitate regional exhibitions, promotional appearances, and sports entertainment ventures.

Rio Ferdinand The former England and Manchester United center-back secured his long-term residency card to support his expanding commercial ventures, public wellness campaigns, and media engagements across the Middle East.

View full Image View full Image Former England international Rio Ferdinand has secured a long-term UAE Golden Visa. ( AP )