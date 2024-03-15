What Lionel Messi Means in America

And sure, go ahead, take all the jabs you want at the quality of the competition—the joke about Messi looking like Curly Neal dribbling circles around the Washington Generals as he clowns the MLS opposition, which is unfair, but also a funny line. You’re very right that it’s nowhere near peak Barça or Champions League or World Cup champion Messi, but no one ever alleged that Messi would sustain that form or vintage. This is an appreciation tour with a competitive edge, good for the game, lucrative for Messi and a thrill for latecomers who’d hoped to get one last chance to see him, if they are fortunate enough to see him.