What would you say to Harry Kane on penalty miss? Your advice can win you Mahindra vehicle2 min read . 01:46 PM IST
Kane's penalty chance came in the 84th minute and with England trailing 2-1 against the defending champions from France
Kane's penalty chance came in the 84th minute and with England trailing 2-1 against the defending champions from France
England's FIFA World Cup 2022 shattered last week with captain Harry Kane missing the shot during a penalty. But you can still win a prize if you can give Kane the best advice at the most testing times.
England's FIFA World Cup 2022 shattered last week with captain Harry Kane missing the shot during a penalty. But you can still win a prize if you can give Kane the best advice at the most testing times.
Businessman Anand Mahindra on Tuesday started a poll where the person who has the best words for Kane will win Mahindra die-cast miniature vehicle as the ‘best coach’. You can send your entry by tomorrow.
Businessman Anand Mahindra on Tuesday started a poll where the person who has the best words for Kane will win Mahindra die-cast miniature vehicle as the ‘best coach’. You can send your entry by tomorrow.
He took to Twitter to announce, Harry Kane when he missed the penalty. If you were his coach, what would you say to him at this moment? In 1 or 2 sentences. The best ‘coach’ (in my opinion) will receive a Mahindra die-cast miniature vehicle. Entries accepted until 9am Wednesday 14th December.
Kane's penalty chance came in the 84th minute and with England trailing 2-1 against the defending champions from France. It was the chance to get back on even terms, exactly 30 minutes after Kane had scored from that same penalty spot to make it 1-1.
Taking the responsibility for team's loss, Kane told Skysports, "A World Cup is every four years. It is a long time to wait. I am proud of the boys. We had a great camp, a great World Cup and it's come down to small details which I'll take responsibility for."
"I am not worried about the team and how it is going to affect them. We've got some great talent. It'll hurt, not just for me but everyone involved, but that's football, that's sport. You have to take that on the chin sometimes and move forward," he further stated.
Kane won the Golden Boot as the leading scorer at the 2018 World Cup, when England reached the semifinals for its best showing at soccer's biggest tournament since 1990. He scored four goals last year at Euro 2020, when England reached the final but lost to Italy in a penalty shootout.
In Qatar, Kane started all five matches and scored two goals. The first came against Senegal in the round of 16. The second on Saturday was Kane’s 53rd goal for England, moving him into a tie with Wayne Rooney for the most goals scored for the national team.