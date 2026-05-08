What's ‘Mbappe Out’? Online petition to remove Real Madrid footballer grabs headlines - All you need to know so far

Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe is at the centre of social media criticism after an online petition to remove Frenchman has garnered over 30 millions of signatures. Mbappe, who is Real Madrid's top scorer in the ongoing season, has come under fire for his actions both on and off the pitch - especially his vacation for a romantic break.
According to an Aljazeera report, the petition is titled as “Mbappe Out”, with an initial goal of 200,000 signatures set by the petitioners. Based on the report, the petition got traction on Tuesday. It read, “Madridistas, make your voice heard. If you believe change is needed, don’t stay silent – sign this petition and stand for what you think is best for the club’s future.”
The display picture of the petition has a picture of Mbappe with a neon red sign that says “Fuera” – meaning out.
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Real Madrid fans are reportedly furious with Kylian Mbappe due to his actions both on and off the pitch, particularly his vacation for a romantic break while recovering from an injury. An online petition titled 'Mbappe Out' has gained significant traction.
Kylian Mbappe's team released a statement asserting that the Frenchman is fully focused on Real Madrid. The statement suggests that some criticism is an overinterpretation of his recovery period, which is strictly supervised by the club.
Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa clarified that players are free to do as they wish in their free time, as long as it's appropriate. He stated that all planning for injured players is supervised by the medical staff.
Kylian Mbappe's participation in El Clasico against Barcelona is in doubt due to a thigh injury. While he was pictured at training, Real Madrid has not yet provided an official update on his fitness.
Instagram conducted a large-scale cleanup to remove fake, inactive, and bot-linked accounts, leading to sudden drops in follower counts for many celebrities. Meta stated that active users were not affected by this routine enforcement.
It all stemmed from Mbappe's vacation in Sardinia. The French forward was given time off from a thigh injury that he sustained last month as the 27-year-old decided to spend the time with his rumoured girlfriend actress Ester Exposito on a yacht in Sardinia in Italy.
Although Exposito didn't post any photos with Mbappe together, but the Spanish actress was subject to online criticism after which she disabled her comments section on Instagram. The fans seem to be discontent with Mbappe's lack of commitment towards the club.
Meanwhile, its unsure whether the all the signatories are Real Madrid fans. With the petitioner not asking for any personal details to be filled while signing, some might have signed multiple times.
Reacting to the online hate, Mbappe's team released a statement, ensuring that the Frenchman is completely focussed at Real Madrid. “Part of the criticism is based on an overinterpretation of elements related to a recovery period strictly supervised by the club, without this corresponding to the reality of the commitment and work that Kylian carries out every day for the good of the team,” the statement read as quoted by MARCA.
Meanwhile, its unsure whether the all the signatories are Real Madrid fans. With the petitioner not asking for any personal details to be filled while signing, some might have signed multiple times.
Reacting to the online hate, Mbappe's team released a statement, ensuring that the Frenchman is completely focussed at Real Madrid. “Part of the criticism is based on an overinterpretation of elements related to a recovery period strictly supervised by the club, without this corresponding to the reality of the commitment and work that Kylian carries out every day for the good of the team,” the statement read as quoted by MARCA.
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Brushing all the controversy, Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa clarified that all the players at the club are free to do anything they want, but in an appropriate manner. “All planning with injured players is supervised by the medical staff,” Arbeloa said after Real Madrid’s win on Sunday over Espanyol. “In his free time, Mbappe can do whatever he considers appropriate, like any other player,” added Arbeloa.
The thigh injury has certainly put Mbappe's participation in doubt against Barcelona in an El Clasico on Sunday. Real Madrid are yet to provide an update on Mbappe's fitness although he was pictured at the training on Wednesday, the snaps of which was shared on social media.
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