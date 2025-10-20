What's stopping Cristiano Ronaldo from travelling to India for FC Goa vs Al Nassr AFC Champions League Two match?

Will Cristiano Ronaldo come to India for AFC Champions League Two match against FC Goa? That's the biggest question in every Indian football fans mind, especially those residing in Goa, as the Fatorda Stadium will play host to Indian Super League side FC Goa and Saudi Pro League giant Al Nassr on October 22 at 7:15 PM IST. Ronaldo is the captain of Al Nassr.

The AFC Champions League Two is a second-tier competition organised by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC). Speculations have been rife whether Ronaldo will travelling for Al Nassr's away fixture against FC Goa ever since both teams were drawn in Group D.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup in mind, the 40-year-old Ronaldo has been managing his workload wisely, especially his travel for away games and didn't play in Al Nassr's wins against Tajikistan’s FC Istiklol in Riyadh and away to Al Zawraa SC in Iraq in the AFC Champions League Two.

Why Cristiano Ronaldo's India trip unlikely? According to several media reports, Ronaldo, who signed a new two-year contract with Al Nassr in 2025, has a clause which allows him to skip club's away matches according to his preference. Him not playing in Al Nassr's away games against FC Istiklol and Al Zawraa SC, may have come due to security-related reasons.

The new clause in his contract may have come into place after Ronaldo's trip to Iran in the 2023-24 AFC Champions League brought in huge logistical issues for the local authorities. It was then decided that Ronaldo would skip the away games in the group stage unless there is a danger of elimination. Taking everything into account, it is highly unlikely the Indian fans will witness the five-time Ballon d’Or winner in action, live.

How have AL Nassr & FC Goa fared so far? In the AFC Champions League Two Group D, Al Nassr are topping the four-team table with two wins in two games. On the other hand, FC Goa are languishing at the bottom with two losses in as many games. Goa lost 0-2 to Al-Zawraa at home before surrendering in front of FC Istiklol by the same margin. All the teams will play each other in home and away basis.

