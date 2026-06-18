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When & where to watch Canada vs Qatar at FIFA World Cup 2026? Global live streaming details, win prediction, H2H & more

Both Canada and Qatar are searching for their first three points at FIFA World Cup. They have played only once prior to this game and are playing against each other for the first time at this stage.

Koushik Paul
Updated18 Jun 2026, 06:21 PM IST
Canada's Cyle Larin will play a crucial role against Qatar.
Canada's Cyle Larin will play a crucial role against Qatar. (REUTERS)
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Canada will take on Qatar in a Group B clash will an aim to to put a foot forward for the round of 32 qualification at the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Friday BC Place in Vancouver. Both sides searching for their first three points at the World Cup stage, after playing out draws in their opening fixtures. While Canada drew with Bosnia & Herzegovina 1-1, Qatar scored a late equaliser against Switzerland.

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With all four team at one point each, the Group B is wide open with the winner between Qatar and Canada virtually cementing their place in the knockouts. Later on the day, Bosnia & Herzegovina take on Switzerland.

Also Read | Historic Feat! Who two teams will play FIFA World Cup’s 1000th match?

Canada vs Qatar match details

MatchGroup B
DateJune 19 (in IST)
Kick-Off Time3:30 AM IST
StadiumBC Place Vancouver
RefereeCristián Marcelo Garay Reyes

Canada vs Qatar head to head

Canada and Qatar have played only once at the international level in a 2022 FIFA friendly. Larin and Jonathan David netted one each as Canada won 2-0 over Qatar. This will Canada's first-ever FIFA World Cup meeting with Qatar.

Matches1
Canada won 1
Qatar won0
Draw0
Last meeting Canada won 2-0 in a 2022 friendly
Last meeting at FIFA World CupNone

Canada vs Qatar teams news

Canada: Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies is still in doubt with fitness issues and is yet to recover fully from a hamstring injury suffered during the UEFA Champions League. Although head coach Jesse Marsch spoke positive on the MRI report of Davies, he still remains a doubtful starter.

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Also Read | All in the family: Meet the 7 brothers who are playing at the FIFA World Cup

Cyle Larin scored against Bosnia & Herzegovina after coming off the bench. It remains to be seen whether Canada start with Larin against Qatar. Jonathan David and Tajon Buchanan will be among the front three.

Qatar: Unlike Canada, Qatar don't have any injury concerns. They are being led by Hassan Al-Haydos, who scored 41 goals in 187 matches. Besides Al-Haydos, there are six other players who have played more than 100 matches.

Canada vs Qatar Prediction

Canada are overwhelming favourites to win the match, based on 25,000 pre-match simulations by Opta supercomputer. It predicted that Canada's chances of picking up their first World Cup is 72.9%. Qatar have just 10.6% chances of a win, while there is a 16.5% chances of draw.

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Where to watch Canada vs Qatar live on TV?

Country/RegionBroadcaster/Television NetworksStreaming Platform
India & SubcontinentUnite8 Sports (Zee), Doordarshan (Select free matches)Zee5
AustraliaSBSSBS On Demand
ChinaCMGMigu, Xiaohongshu
JapanNHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TVDAZN
South KoreaJTBC, KBSNAVER Sports, CHZZK
IndonesiaTVRIMAXstream, Fola Play
MalaysiaRTMUnifi TV
SingaporeMediacorpmewatch
New ZealandTVNZTVNZ+
BrazilGrupo Globo, SBT, N SportsCazéTV, Globoplay
ArgentinaTelefe, TV Pública, TyC SportsDSports
ColombiaCaracol Televisión, RCN, Win SportsDSports
ChileChilevisiónDSports
PeruAmérica TelevisiónDSports
EcuadorTeleamazonasDSports
UruguayCanal 5Antel TV, DSports
Central AmericaTigo Sports, AlbavisiónTigo Sports App
United KingdomBBC, ITVBBC iPlayer, ITVX
GermanyARD, ZDFMagenta Sport
FranceM6, beIN SportsM6+, beIN CONNECT
SpainRTVE, MediaproRTVE Play, DAZN
ItalyRAIDAZN, RaiPlay
NetherlandsNOSNPO Start
PortugalRTP, SIC, TVI, Sport TVLiveModeTV
BelgiumVRT, RTBFVRT MAX, RTBF Auvio
CroatiaHRTHRTi
PolandTVPTVP Sport
United StatesFox Sports, TelemundoFox Sports App, Tubi (select free matches), Peacock (Spanish)
CanadaBell Media (TSN / RDS)TSN+
MexicoTelevisaUnivision, TV AztecaViX
MENA RegionbeIN Sports, Alkass SportsbeIN CONNECT
Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport, New World TVSuperSport Play
South AfricaSABC, SportyTVSABC+
NigeriaSportyTV, StarTimesStarTimes ON
MoroccoSNRT, beIN SportsbeIN CONNECT

Canada vs Qatar possible starting line-ups

Canada: Crepeau; Sigur, De Fougerolles, Cornelius, Laryea; Buchanan, Koné, Eustàquio, Ahmed; J.David, Larin.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2026 today match scores: How did England, Croatia, Colombia fare?

Qatar: Abunada; Al-Oui, Miguel, Khoukhi, H. Ahmed; Gaber, Laye; Junior, Madibo, Afif; Ali.

Get all updates fromFIFA World Cup 2026 here, along withFIFA World Cup 2026 Complete Schedule andFIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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