When & where to watch Canada vs Qatar at FIFA World Cup 2026? Global live streaming details, win prediction, H2H & more

Canada will take on Qatar in a Group B clash will an aim to to put a foot forward for the round of 32 qualification at the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Friday BC Place in Vancouver. Both sides searching for their first three points at the World Cup stage, after playing out draws in their opening fixtures. While Canada drew with Bosnia & Herzegovina 1-1, Qatar scored a late equaliser against Switzerland.

Advertisement

With all four team at one point each, the Group B is wide open with the winner between Qatar and Canada virtually cementing their place in the knockouts. Later on the day, Bosnia & Herzegovina take on Switzerland.

Canada vs Qatar match details

Match Group B Date June 19 (in IST) Kick-Off Time 3:30 AM IST Stadium BC Place Vancouver Referee Cristián Marcelo Garay Reyes

Canada vs Qatar head to head Canada and Qatar have played only once at the international level in a 2022 FIFA friendly. Larin and Jonathan David netted one each as Canada won 2-0 over Qatar. This will Canada's first-ever FIFA World Cup meeting with Qatar.

Matches 1 Canada won 1 Qatar won 0 Draw 0 Last meeting Canada won 2-0 in a 2022 friendly Last meeting at FIFA World Cup None

Canada vs Qatar teams news Canada: Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies is still in doubt with fitness issues and is yet to recover fully from a hamstring injury suffered during the UEFA Champions League. Although head coach Jesse Marsch spoke positive on the MRI report of Davies, he still remains a doubtful starter.

Advertisement

Also Read | All in the family: Meet the 7 brothers who are playing at the FIFA World Cup

Cyle Larin scored against Bosnia & Herzegovina after coming off the bench. It remains to be seen whether Canada start with Larin against Qatar. Jonathan David and Tajon Buchanan will be among the front three.

Qatar: Unlike Canada, Qatar don't have any injury concerns. They are being led by Hassan Al-Haydos, who scored 41 goals in 187 matches. Besides Al-Haydos, there are six other players who have played more than 100 matches.

Canada vs Qatar Prediction Canada are overwhelming favourites to win the match, based on 25,000 pre-match simulations by Opta supercomputer. It predicted that Canada's chances of picking up their first World Cup is 72.9%. Qatar have just 10.6% chances of a win, while there is a 16.5% chances of draw.

Advertisement

Where to watch Canada vs Qatar live on TV?

Country/Region Broadcaster/Television Networks Streaming Platform India & Subcontinent Unite8 Sports (Zee), Doordarshan (Select free matches) Zee5 Australia SBS SBS On Demand China CMG Migu, Xiaohongshu Japan NHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TV DAZN South Korea JTBC, KBS NAVER Sports, CHZZK Indonesia TVRI MAXstream, Fola Play Malaysia RTM Unifi TV Singapore Mediacorp mewatch New Zealand TVNZ TVNZ+ Brazil Grupo Globo, SBT, N Sports CazéTV, Globoplay Argentina Telefe, TV Pública, TyC Sports DSports Colombia Caracol Televisión, RCN, Win Sports DSports Chile Chilevisión DSports Peru América Televisión DSports Ecuador Teleamazonas DSports Uruguay Canal 5 Antel TV, DSports Central America Tigo Sports, Albavisión Tigo Sports App United Kingdom BBC, ITV BBC iPlayer, ITVX Germany ARD, ZDF Magenta Sport France M6, beIN Sports M6+, beIN CONNECT Spain RTVE, Mediapro RTVE Play, DAZN Italy RAI DAZN, RaiPlay Netherlands NOS NPO Start Portugal RTP, SIC, TVI, Sport TV LiveModeTV Belgium VRT, RTBF VRT MAX, RTBF Auvio Croatia HRT HRTi Poland TVP TVP Sport United States Fox Sports, Telemundo Fox Sports App, Tubi (select free matches), Peacock (Spanish) Canada Bell Media (TSN / RDS) TSN+ Mexico TelevisaUnivision, TV Azteca ViX MENA Region beIN Sports, Alkass Sports beIN CONNECT Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport, New World TV SuperSport Play South Africa SABC, SportyTV SABC+ Nigeria SportyTV, StarTimes StarTimes ON Morocco SNRT, beIN Sports beIN CONNECT

Canada vs Qatar possible starting line-ups Canada: Crepeau; Sigur, De Fougerolles, Cornelius, Laryea; Buchanan, Koné, Eustàquio, Ahmed; J.David, Larin.

Qatar: Abunada; Al-Oui, Miguel, Khoukhi, H. Ahmed; Gaber, Laye; Junior, Madibo, Afif; Ali.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in