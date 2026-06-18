When & where to watch Canada vs Qatar at FIFA World Cup 2026? Global live streaming details, win prediction, H2H & more

Canada will take on Qatar in a Group B clash will an aim to to put a foot forward for the round of 32 qualification at the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Friday BC Place in Vancouver. Both sides searching for their first three points at the World Cup stage, after playing out draws in their opening fixtures. While Canada drew with Bosnia & Herzegovina 1-1, Qatar scored a late equaliser against Switzerland.
With all four team at one point each, the Group B is wide open with the winner between Qatar and Canada virtually cementing their place in the knockouts. Later on the day, Bosnia & Herzegovina take on Switzerland.
|Match
|Group B
|Date
|June 19 (in IST)
|Kick-Off Time
|3:30 AM IST
|Stadium
|BC Place Vancouver
|Referee
|Cristián Marcelo Garay Reyes
Canada and Qatar have played only once at the international level in a 2022 FIFA friendly. Larin and Jonathan David netted one each as Canada won 2-0 over Qatar. This will Canada's first-ever FIFA World Cup meeting with Qatar.
|Matches
|1
|Canada won
|1
|Qatar won
|0
|Draw
|0
|Last meeting
|Canada won 2-0 in a 2022 friendly
|Last meeting at FIFA World Cup
|None
Canada: Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies is still in doubt with fitness issues and is yet to recover fully from a hamstring injury suffered during the UEFA Champions League. Although head coach Jesse Marsch spoke positive on the MRI report of Davies, he still remains a doubtful starter.
Cyle Larin scored against Bosnia & Herzegovina after coming off the bench. It remains to be seen whether Canada start with Larin against Qatar. Jonathan David and Tajon Buchanan will be among the front three.
Qatar: Unlike Canada, Qatar don't have any injury concerns. They are being led by Hassan Al-Haydos, who scored 41 goals in 187 matches. Besides Al-Haydos, there are six other players who have played more than 100 matches.
Canada are overwhelming favourites to win the match, based on 25,000 pre-match simulations by Opta supercomputer. It predicted that Canada's chances of picking up their first World Cup is 72.9%. Qatar have just 10.6% chances of a win, while there is a 16.5% chances of draw.
|Country/Region
|Broadcaster/Television Networks
|Streaming Platform
|India & Subcontinent
|Unite8 Sports (Zee), Doordarshan (Select free matches)
|Zee5
|Australia
|SBS
|SBS On Demand
|China
|CMG
|Migu, Xiaohongshu
|Japan
|NHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TV
|DAZN
|South Korea
|JTBC, KBS
|NAVER Sports, CHZZK
|Indonesia
|TVRI
|MAXstream, Fola Play
|Malaysia
|RTM
|Unifi TV
|Singapore
|Mediacorp
|mewatch
|New Zealand
|TVNZ
|TVNZ+
|Brazil
|Grupo Globo, SBT, N Sports
|CazéTV, Globoplay
|Argentina
|Telefe, TV Pública, TyC Sports
|DSports
|Colombia
|Caracol Televisión, RCN, Win Sports
|DSports
|Chile
|Chilevisión
|DSports
|Peru
|América Televisión
|DSports
|Ecuador
|Teleamazonas
|DSports
|Uruguay
|Canal 5
|Antel TV, DSports
|Central America
|Tigo Sports, Albavisión
|Tigo Sports App
|United Kingdom
|BBC, ITV
|BBC iPlayer, ITVX
|Germany
|ARD, ZDF
|Magenta Sport
|France
|M6, beIN Sports
|M6+, beIN CONNECT
|Spain
|RTVE, Mediapro
|RTVE Play, DAZN
|Italy
|RAI
|DAZN, RaiPlay
|Netherlands
|NOS
|NPO Start
|Portugal
|RTP, SIC, TVI, Sport TV
|LiveModeTV
|Belgium
|VRT, RTBF
|VRT MAX, RTBF Auvio
|Croatia
|HRT
|HRTi
|Poland
|TVP
|TVP Sport
|United States
|Fox Sports, Telemundo
|Fox Sports App, Tubi (select free matches), Peacock (Spanish)
|Canada
|Bell Media (TSN / RDS)
|TSN+
|Mexico
|TelevisaUnivision, TV Azteca
|ViX
|MENA Region
|beIN Sports, Alkass Sports
|beIN CONNECT
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport, New World TV
|SuperSport Play
|South Africa
|SABC, SportyTV
|SABC+
|Nigeria
|SportyTV, StarTimes
|StarTimes ON
|Morocco
|SNRT, beIN Sports
|beIN CONNECT
Canada: Crepeau; Sigur, De Fougerolles, Cornelius, Laryea; Buchanan, Koné, Eustàquio, Ahmed; J.David, Larin.
Qatar: Abunada; Al-Oui, Miguel, Khoukhi, H. Ahmed; Gaber, Laye; Junior, Madibo, Afif; Ali.
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