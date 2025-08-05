When will Khalid Jamil take over as India men's football head coach? Report reveals inside details of AIFF agreement

The sight of Khalid Jamil donning the Indian head coach's jersey will take a bit after the currently Jamshedpur FC manager is yet to reach an agreement with the All India Football Federation (AIFF). Following the departure of Spanish Manolo Marquez, the AIFF invited applications for the men's football's top job.

Out of 170 applicants, the governing body of Indian football entrusted Jamil with the responsibility on August 1. However, a report in The Telegraph revealed that Jamil has asked for a three-year contract which the AIFF is not in favour of.

For the unknown, Jamil is the first Indian head coach of men's football team after 13 years since Savio Madeira (2012-13). Besides his contractual issues, Jamil's joining date is also depends on Jamshedpur FC's run in the ongoing Durand Cup.

The final of Durand Cup 2025 will be played on August 23 and in case Jamshedpur FC qualify for the final, he will not get much time to gel with the national team players ahead of his first international assignment - Cafa Nations Cup - where India play their first game against Tajikistan on August 29.

In case Jamil takes charge of the Indian team in mid of August, he will not get all the players at his disposal in the camp with 10 players expected to make the cut from Kolkata heavyweights Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal due to Durand Cup.

AIFF may decide Khalid Jamil's joining date on August 7 Meanwhile, Jamil's joining date might get finalised on August 7 when the AIFF meets the CEOs of all the Indian Super League (ISL) clubs. Jamshedpur FC CEO Mukul Choudhary is expected to attend the meeting in New Delhi.

The ISL-AIFF was on expected lines after the clubs had written to the AIFF to discuss on the future of Indian football. The ISL was put on hold by the organisers on June 11 due to lack of clarity on the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) with the AIFF.

"AIFF officials will meet with CEOs from eight Indian Super League clubs on Thursday, August 7, 2025, in New Delhi, to discuss issues regarding #IndianFootball," the AIFF wrote on X.