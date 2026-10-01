Where is Komal Thatal now? India's only footballer to score a goal against Brazil

Remember Komal Thatal? The first Indian footballer to score against Brazil. Ten years ago, in an October much like this year, Thatal grabbed the spotlight with an wonder goal for India during the U-17 BRICS Cup football tournament. Although India lost the game 1-3, Thatal became a nationwide hero. Another name in that game was Vinicius Junior, who scored Brazil's third goal on 82 minutes.

A year later, Vinicius signed for Real Madrid and won the Champions League, La Liga and even featured on the Ballon d'Or shortlist. 10 year since that game, Vinicius is returning to India, but this time with the Brazilian senior men's team as they are set to play India on October 3 at the Saltlake Stadium in Kolkata in a FIFA friendly.

Thatal was a part of the Indian team that played in the FIFA U-17 World Cup which India hosted in 2017. But since then, things have gone down for exceptional talent from Sikkim - the land where legendary Bhaichung Bhutia also comes from. Coming from a poor household, where his parents worked as tailors, Thatal was given all support to pursue his passion.

Komal Thatal's wonder goal against Brazil Having received a pass from Suresh Wangjam, Komal Thatal sprinted 10-12 meters down the left flank to enter the Brazilian box, beat two defenders to find the back of the net with a right-footed low diagonal shot to draw India level in the 19th minute.

Having started playing football at the Namchi Sports Academy in Sikkim in 2011, Thatal was scouted by the All India Football Federation during a trial in Goa in 2014. However, after the FIFA U-17 World Cup, his form went down along with injuries.

Known as "Indian Neymar", Thatal received a trial invitation from an English club, before he signed for now-defunct Atletico de Kolkata in the Indian Super League (ISL). He has also played for ATK Mohun Bagan in the ISL, but hardly recieved any game time.

In search of playing time, Thatal moved from over club to another - Jamshedpur FC, Chennaiyin FC and lastly Gokulam Kerala. Yet success eluded him everywhere.

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Where is Komal Thatal now? The 26-year-old is currently in his hometown in Sikkim, but without a club. At a time when all the clubs are getting ready for ISL and Indian Football League, Thatal is still hopeful of getting a club soon.