Where is Komal Thatal now? India's only footballer to score a goal against Brazil

Remember Komal Thatal? The first Indian footballer to score against Brazil. Ten years ago, in an October much like this year, Thatal grabbed the spotlight with an wonder goal for India during the U-17 BRICS Cup football tournament. Although India lost the game 1-3, Thatal became a nationwide hero. Another name in that game was Vinicius Junior, who scored Brazil's third goal on 82 minutes.

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A year later, Vinicius signed for Real Madrid and won the Champions League, La Liga and even featured on the Ballon d'Or shortlist. 10 year since that game, Vinicius is returning to India, but this time with the Brazilian senior men's team as they are set to play India on October 3 at the Saltlake Stadium in Kolkata in a FIFA friendly.

Thatal was a part of the Indian team that played in the FIFA U-17 World Cup which India hosted in 2017. But since then, things have gone down for exceptional talent from Sikkim - the land where legendary Bhaichung Bhutia also comes from. Coming from a poor household, where his parents worked as tailors, Thatal was given all support to pursue his passion.

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Komal Thatal's wonder goal against Brazil Having received a pass from Suresh Wangjam, Komal Thatal sprinted 10-12 meters down the left flank to enter the Brazilian box, beat two defenders to find the back of the net with a right-footed low diagonal shot to draw India level in the 19th minute.

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Having started playing football at the Namchi Sports Academy in Sikkim in 2011, Thatal was scouted by the All India Football Federation during a trial in Goa in 2014. However, after the FIFA U-17 World Cup, his form went down along with injuries.

Known as "Indian Neymar", Thatal received a trial invitation from an English club, before he signed for now-defunct Atletico de Kolkata in the Indian Super League (ISL). He has also played for ATK Mohun Bagan in the ISL, but hardly recieved any game time.

In search of playing time, Thatal moved from over club to another - Jamshedpur FC, Chennaiyin FC and lastly Gokulam Kerala. Yet success eluded him everywhere.

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Where is Komal Thatal now? The 26-year-old is currently in his hometown in Sikkim, but without a club. At a time when all the clubs are getting ready for ISL and Indian Football League, Thatal is still hopeful of getting a club soon.

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“I haven't found a club yet,” Thatal told EiSamay. "I’ve just had bad luck. I suffered repeated injuries and even underwent knee surgery. That’s why I’ve fallen behind. But I’m not giving up; I will definitely make a comeback," added the footballer, when asked about what went wrong with him.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in