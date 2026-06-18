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Where to watch Czechia vs South Africa at FIFA World Cup 2026: Global live streaming details, win prediction, H2H & more

Czechia will be facing South Africa after 29 years at the international stage, with their first and only clash happening in 1997. This is the first time these two teams will be facing each other at the FIFA World Cup. Both have lost their opening games at this edition of the World Cup.

Koushik Paul
Updated18 Jun 2026, 03:28 PM IST
South Africa's Iqraam Rayners at the FIFA World Cup 2026.
South Africa's Iqraam Rayners at the FIFA World Cup 2026. (REUTERS)
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Having lost their opening encounters at the FIFA World Cup 2026, both Czechia and South Africa would be hoping to keep their hopes alive when they meet in a Group A encounter at the Atlanta Stadium on Thursday. While Czechia are coming after a loss to South Korea, South Africa lost to Mexico in the tournament opener.

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A win for the either teams will put them in contention for the top three, while a loss will virtually end all hopes for qualification into the knockouts. Notably, it South Africa and Mexico play out a draw, both Czechia and South Africa will have to pack their bags early.

Also Read | All in the family: Meet the 7 brothers who are playing at the FIFA World Cup

Meanwhile, South Africa will start on the backfoot, without midfielders Sphephelo Sithole and Themba Zwane, both of whom received a red card each in the opening game against Mexico.

Czechia vs South Africa Match details

MatchGroup A
DateJune 18 (in IST)
Kick-Off Time9:30 PM IST
StadiumAtlanta Stadium
RefereeTori Penso

Where to watch Czechia vs South Africa on TV & online?

For Indian audiences, ZEE5 has secured the broadcasting rights of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The Czechia vs South Africa will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports channels. Live streaming of Czechia vs South Africa will be available on ZEE5 app and website on a subscription mode.

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Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2026 today match scores: How did England, Croatia, Colombia fare?
Country/RegionBroadcaster/Television NetworksStreaming Platform
India & SubcontinentUnite8 Sports (Zee)Zee5
AustraliaSBSSBS On Demand
ChinaCMGMigu, Xiaohongshu
JapanNHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TVDAZN
South KoreaJTBC, KBSNAVER Sports, CHZZK
IndonesiaTVRIMAXstream, Fola Play
MalaysiaRTMUnifi TV
SingaporeMediacorpmewatch
New ZealandTVNZTVNZ+
BrazilGrupo Globo, SBT, N SportsCazéTV, Globoplay
ArgentinaTelefe, TV Pública, TyC SportsDSports
ColombiaCaracol Televisión, RCN, Win SportsDSports
ChileChilevisiónDSports
PeruAmérica TelevisiónDSports
EcuadorTeleamazonasDSports
UruguayCanal 5Antel TV, DSports
Central AmericaTigo Sports, AlbavisiónTigo Sports App
United KingdomBBC, ITVBBC iPlayer, ITVX
GermanyARD, ZDFMagenta Sport
FranceM6, beIN SportsM6+, beIN CONNECT
SpainRTVE, MediaproRTVE Play, DAZN
ItalyRAIDAZN, RaiPlay
NetherlandsNOSNPO Start
PortugalRTP, SIC, TVI, Sport TVLiveModeTV
BelgiumVRT, RTBFVRT MAX, RTBF Auvio
CroatiaHRTHRTi
PolandTVPTVP Sport
United StatesFox Sports, TelemundoFox Sports App, Tubi (select free matches), Peacock (Spanish)
CanadaBell Media (TSN / RDS)TSN+
MexicoTelevisaUnivision, TV AztecaViX
MENA RegionbeIN Sports, Alkass SportsbeIN CONNECT
Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport, New World TVSuperSport Play
South AfricaSABC, SportyTVSABC+
NigeriaSportyTV, StarTimesStarTimes ON
MoroccoSNRT, beIN SportsbeIN CONNECT

Czechia vs South Africa head-to-head

Czechia have played South Africa only once in history. That game came in 1997 during the FIFA Confederations Cup, which finished in a 2-2 draw. At the FIFA World Cup, this will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Matches1
Czechia won0
South Africa won0
Draw1
Last meeting2-2 draw at FIFA Confederations Cup in 1997
Lat FIFA World Cup meetingNone

Czechia vs South Africa win prediction

Based on an Opta Analyst report, the win predictions weigh more than South Africa in their 10000 pre-match simulations. Based on that report, Czechia have the 52.9% chances of winning while 23.3%. have voted for a South African victory. The draw probability is 33.8%, which will keep both the teams in hunt for a round of 32 qualification.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2026 today match scores: How did England, Croatia, Colombia fare?

Czechia vs South Africa possible lineups

Czechia: Kovar; Chaloupek, Hranac, Krejci, Coufal, Soucek, Sojka, Zeleny, Provod, Schick, Sulc

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South Africa: Williams; Mudau, Okon, Sibisi, Mbokazi, Modiba, Adams, Mbatha, Mokoena, Foster, Rayners

Get all updates fromFIFA World Cup 2026 here, along withFIFA World Cup 2026 Complete Schedule andFIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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