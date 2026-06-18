Where to watch Czechia vs South Africa at FIFA World Cup 2026: Global live streaming details, win prediction, H2H & more

Having lost their opening encounters at the FIFA World Cup 2026, both Czechia and South Africa would be hoping to keep their hopes alive when they meet in a Group A encounter at the Atlanta Stadium on Thursday. While Czechia are coming after a loss to South Korea, South Africa lost to Mexico in the tournament opener.

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A win for the either teams will put them in contention for the top three, while a loss will virtually end all hopes for qualification into the knockouts. Notably, it South Africa and Mexico play out a draw, both Czechia and South Africa will have to pack their bags early.

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Meanwhile, South Africa will start on the backfoot, without midfielders Sphephelo Sithole and Themba Zwane, both of whom received a red card each in the opening game against Mexico.

Czechia vs South Africa Match details

Match Group A Date June 18 (in IST) Kick-Off Time 9:30 PM IST Stadium Atlanta Stadium Referee Tori Penso

Where to watch Czechia vs South Africa on TV & online? For Indian audiences, ZEE5 has secured the broadcasting rights of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The Czechia vs South Africa will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports channels. Live streaming of Czechia vs South Africa will be available on ZEE5 app and website on a subscription mode.

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Country/Region Broadcaster/Television Networks Streaming Platform India & Subcontinent Unite8 Sports (Zee) Zee5 Australia SBS SBS On Demand China CMG Migu, Xiaohongshu Japan NHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TV DAZN South Korea JTBC, KBS NAVER Sports, CHZZK Indonesia TVRI MAXstream, Fola Play Malaysia RTM Unifi TV Singapore Mediacorp mewatch New Zealand TVNZ TVNZ+ Brazil Grupo Globo, SBT, N Sports CazéTV, Globoplay Argentina Telefe, TV Pública, TyC Sports DSports Colombia Caracol Televisión, RCN, Win Sports DSports Chile Chilevisión DSports Peru América Televisión DSports Ecuador Teleamazonas DSports Uruguay Canal 5 Antel TV, DSports Central America Tigo Sports, Albavisión Tigo Sports App United Kingdom BBC, ITV BBC iPlayer, ITVX Germany ARD, ZDF Magenta Sport France M6, beIN Sports M6+, beIN CONNECT Spain RTVE, Mediapro RTVE Play, DAZN Italy RAI DAZN, RaiPlay Netherlands NOS NPO Start Portugal RTP, SIC, TVI, Sport TV LiveModeTV Belgium VRT, RTBF VRT MAX, RTBF Auvio Croatia HRT HRTi Poland TVP TVP Sport United States Fox Sports, Telemundo Fox Sports App, Tubi (select free matches), Peacock (Spanish) Canada Bell Media (TSN / RDS) TSN+ Mexico TelevisaUnivision, TV Azteca ViX MENA Region beIN Sports, Alkass Sports beIN CONNECT Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport, New World TV SuperSport Play South Africa SABC, SportyTV SABC+ Nigeria SportyTV, StarTimes StarTimes ON Morocco SNRT, beIN Sports beIN CONNECT

Czechia vs South Africa head-to-head Czechia have played South Africa only once in history. That game came in 1997 during the FIFA Confederations Cup, which finished in a 2-2 draw. At the FIFA World Cup, this will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Matches 1 Czechia won 0 South Africa won 0 Draw 1 Last meeting 2-2 draw at FIFA Confederations Cup in 1997 Lat FIFA World Cup meeting None

Czechia vs South Africa win prediction Based on an Opta Analyst report, the win predictions weigh more than South Africa in their 10000 pre-match simulations. Based on that report, Czechia have the 52.9% chances of winning while 23.3%. have voted for a South African victory. The draw probability is 33.8%, which will keep both the teams in hunt for a round of 32 qualification.

Czechia vs South Africa possible lineups Czechia: Kovar; Chaloupek, Hranac, Krejci, Coufal, Soucek, Sojka, Zeleny, Provod, Schick, Sulc

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South Africa: Williams; Mudau, Okon, Sibisi, Mbokazi, Modiba, Adams, Mbatha, Mokoena, Foster, Rayners

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in