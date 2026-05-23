Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 in India? Ex-AIFF secy Shaji Prabhakaran shares big update; ‘fans can finally relax’

In one of the biggest developments on Saturday, former All India Football Federation (AIFF) General Secretary Shaji Prabhakaran revealed that the broadcasting partners of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India is expected to be announced in the coming week. According to Prabhakaran, the negotiations are complete, assuring the football fans in India that the tournament will be widely accessible in the country.

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In a social media post, Prabhakaran said that the "fans can finally relax". "BIG NEWS FOR INDIAN FOOTBALL FANS! The wait is finally over. Negotiations are complete, and the official announcement for the FIFA World Cup 2026 broadcasting partner in India is expected next week! After months of uncertainty, fans can finally relax, the World Cup will be fully accessible in India. Get ready for the biggest World Cup in history!" he wrote on X.

There has been a growing uncertainty regarding the broadcast rights of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India. Despite being a country of more than 1.40 billion population, unfortunately, India haven't been able to qualify for the football's greatest spectacle ever in history.

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Earlier this month, the Delhi High Court issued notice to the Centre and Prasar Bharati on a petition seeking directions to ensure that the FIFA World Cup is broadcast in India, especially through free-to-air public platforms such as Doordarshan and DD Sports. Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav issued notice to the respondents while hearing the writ petition filed by advocate Avdhesh Bairwa under Article 226 of the Constitution.

The petition stated that despite the FIFA World Cup 2026 being scheduled from June 11 to July 19, 2026, no broadcaster in India had acquired the media rights for the tournament till then.

What's the cost of FIFA WC broadcast in India? The plea argued that no broadcast of the showpiece event may deprive millions of football fans across the country from watching one of the biggest sporting events in the world. According to the plea, FIFA had initially valued the India broadcasting rights package for the 2026 and 2030 World Cups at around USD 100 million.

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However, due to a lack of interest from broadcasters, the value was later reduced to nearly USD 35 million. The petition claimed that even after the reduction, no final agreement had been reached till the time of the plea.

Also Read | DR Congo cancels training camp in Kinshasa due to Ebola ahead of FIFA WC 2026

The plea also said that the FIFA World Cup had already been notified as a "sporting event of national importance" under the Sports Broadcasting Signals (Mandatory Sharing with Prasar Bharati) Act, 2007.

It argued that once such a notification has been issued, the government and Prasar Bharati are under an obligation to ensure that the event is made available to the public. However, now, Prabhakaran's remarks on the upcoming official announcement of the FIFA World Cup 2026 broadcast partner in India come as encouraging news for football fans in the country.

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How many teams are in FIFA World Cup 2026? For the first-time ever, a FIFA World Cup will have 48 teams competing for the coveted trophy - 16 teams more than the previous editions. Argentina are the defending champions of the FIFA World Cup 2026, having won the title for the second time in 2022 in Qatar.

Four teams - Curacao, Cape Verde, Jordan and Uzbekistan are making their FIFA World Cup debuts in the 2026 edition, which will be held across three countries - United States, Mexico and Canada - from June 11.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in