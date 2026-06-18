Where to watch Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina at 2026 World Cup? Live streaming details, win prediction & H2H

Having played out a draw in their respective openers, Switzerland take on Bosnia and Herzegovina in their second Group B clash in Los Angeles at the FIFA World Cup 2026, aiming full three points and a hopes of staying alive. The Group B is wide open with all the four teams earning a point each from their respective opening encounters.
A win for either Switzerland or Bosnia and Herzegovina will put them one step ahead for the round of 32 qualification. Out of 16 players that featured Switzerland's opening encounter against Qatar, 14 players either created a chance or attempted a shot, something that will put the side in good stead.
Bosnia and Herzegovina coach Sergej Barbarez is eyeing another upset, urging his team to summon the spirit of their qualifying campaign, when they knocked out Italy during the playoffs. Barbarez brushed off suggestions that Switzerland would expect to beat a team ranked 44 places below them
|Match
|Group B
|Date
|June 19 (in IST)
|Kick-Off Time
|12:30 AM IST
|Stadium
|Los Angeles Stadium
|Referee
|João Pedro Silva Pinheiro
For Indian audiences, ZEE5 has secured the broadcasting rights of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports channels. Live streaming of Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina will be available on ZEE5 app and website.
|Country/Region
|Broadcaster/Television Networks
|Streaming Platform
|India & Subcontinent
|Unite8 Sports (Zee), Doordarshan (Select free matches)
|Zee5
|Australia
|SBS
|SBS On Demand
|China
|CMG
|Migu, Xiaohongshu
|Japan
|NHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TV
|DAZN
|South Korea
|JTBC, KBS
|NAVER Sports, CHZZK
|Indonesia
|TVRI
|MAXstream, Fola Play
|Malaysia
|RTM
|Unifi TV
|Singapore
|Mediacorp
|mewatch
|New Zealand
|TVNZ
|TVNZ+
|Brazil
|Grupo Globo, SBT, N Sports
|CazéTV, Globoplay
|Argentina
|Telefe, TV Pública, TyC Sports
|DSports
|Colombia
|Caracol Televisión, RCN, Win Sports
|DSports
|Chile
|Chilevisión
|DSports
|Peru
|América Televisión
|DSports
|Ecuador
|Teleamazonas
|DSports
|Uruguay
|Canal 5
|Antel TV, DSports
|Central America
|Tigo Sports, Albavisión
|Tigo Sports App
|United Kingdom
|BBC, ITV
|BBC iPlayer, ITVX
|Germany
|ARD, ZDF
|Magenta Sport
|France
|M6, beIN Sports
|M6+, beIN CONNECT
|Spain
|RTVE, Mediapro
|RTVE Play, DAZN
|Italy
|RAI
|DAZN, RaiPlay
|Netherlands
|NOS
|NPO Start
|Portugal
|RTP, SIC, TVI, Sport TV
|LiveModeTV
|Belgium
|VRT, RTBF
|VRT MAX, RTBF Auvio
|Croatia
|HRT
|HRTi
|Poland
|TVP
|TVP Sport
|United States
|Fox Sports, Telemundo
|Fox Sports App, Tubi (select free matches), Peacock (Spanish)
|Canada
|Bell Media (TSN / RDS)
|TSN+
|Mexico
|TelevisaUnivision, TV Azteca
|ViX
|MENA Region
|beIN Sports, Alkass Sports
|beIN CONNECT
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport, New World TV
|SuperSport Play
|South Africa
|SABC, SportyTV
|SABC+
|Nigeria
|SportyTV, StarTimes
|StarTimes ON
|Morocco
|SNRT, beIN Sports
|beIN CONNECT
Switzerland have played Bosnia and Herzegovina only once at the international level back in 2016 with the latter winning 2-0. This will be the first time these two teams will face off in a FIFA World Cup match.
Switzerland: Despite the draw in the first match, Switzerland are unlikely to make any wholesome changes with Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, Granit Xhaka and Breel Embolo manning the midfield. Having said that, there are likely to be chances in the attack with Noah Okafor and Johan Manzambi among possible options.
Bosnia & Herzegovina: Defender Sead Kolasinac is in doubt after limping off against Canada. Meanwhile, defender Nidal Celik has been ruled out of the tournament after sustaining an injury in training. He has been replaced by Arjan Malic.
Based on an Opta Analyst report, Switzerland are the favourites to win the game by a huge margin of 61.8% chances of success. The percentage came after Of 25,000 pre-match simulations by the Opta supercomputer. During those simulations, Bosnia and Herzegovina got 17.2% chances of winning while 21.1% are the chances of a drawn encounter.
Switzerland: Kobel; Zakaria, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Aebischer, Xhaka, Freuler; Ndoye, Embolo, Manzambi
Bosnia and Herzegovina: Vasilj; Dedic, Katic, Muharemovic, Kolasinac; Bajraktarevic, Tahirovic, Basic, Alajbegovic; Demirovic, Lukic
Get all updates from FIFA World Cup 2026 here, along with FIFA World Cup 2026 Complete Schedule and FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table.
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
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