Where to watch Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina at 2026 World Cup? Live streaming details, win prediction & H2H

Having played out a draw in their respective openers, Switzerland take on Bosnia and Herzegovina in their second Group B clash in Los Angeles at the FIFA World Cup 2026, aiming full three points and a hopes of staying alive. The Group B is wide open with all the four teams earning a point each from their respective opening encounters.
A win for either Switzerland or Bosnia and Herzegovina will put them one step ahead for the round of 32 qualification. Out of 16 players that featured Switzerland's opening encounter against Qatar, 14 players either created a chance or attempted a shot, something that will put the side in good stead.
Bosnia and Herzegovina coach Sergej Barbarez is eyeing another upset, urging his team to summon the spirit of their qualifying campaign, when they knocked out Italy during the playoffs. Barbarez brushed off suggestions that Switzerland would expect to beat a team ranked 44 places below them
|Match
|Group B
|Date
|June 19 (in IST)
|Kick-Off Time
|12:30 AM IST
|Stadium
|Los Angeles Stadium
|Referee
|João Pedro Silva Pinheiro
For Indian audiences, ZEE5 has secured the broadcasting rights of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports channels. Live streaming of Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina will be available on ZEE5 app and website.
|Country/Region
|Broadcaster/Television Networks
|Streaming Platform
|India & Subcontinent
|Unite8 Sports (Zee), Doordarshan (Select free matches)
|Zee5
|Australia
|SBS
|SBS On Demand
|China
|CMG
|Migu, Xiaohongshu
|Japan
|NHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TV
|DAZN
|South Korea
|JTBC, KBS
|NAVER Sports, CHZZK
|Indonesia
|TVRI
|MAXstream, Fola Play
|Malaysia
|RTM
|Unifi TV
|Singapore
|Mediacorp
|mewatch
|New Zealand
|TVNZ
|TVNZ+
|Brazil
|Grupo Globo, SBT, N Sports
|CazéTV, Globoplay
|Argentina
|Telefe, TV Pública, TyC Sports
|DSports
|Colombia
|Caracol Televisión, RCN, Win Sports
|DSports
|Chile
|Chilevisión
|DSports
|Peru
|América Televisión
|DSports
|Ecuador
|Teleamazonas
|DSports
|Uruguay
|Canal 5
|Antel TV, DSports
|Central America
|Tigo Sports, Albavisión
|Tigo Sports App
|United Kingdom
|BBC, ITV
|BBC iPlayer, ITVX
|Germany
|ARD, ZDF
|Magenta Sport
|France
|M6, beIN Sports
|M6+, beIN CONNECT
|Spain
|RTVE, Mediapro
|RTVE Play, DAZN
|Italy
|RAI
|DAZN, RaiPlay
|Netherlands
|NOS
|NPO Start
|Portugal
|RTP, SIC, TVI, Sport TV
|LiveModeTV
|Belgium
|VRT, RTBF
|VRT MAX, RTBF Auvio
|Croatia
|HRT
|HRTi
|Poland
|TVP
|TVP Sport
|United States
|Fox Sports, Telemundo
|Fox Sports App, Tubi (select free matches), Peacock (Spanish)
|Canada
|Bell Media (TSN / RDS)
|TSN+
|Mexico
|TelevisaUnivision, TV Azteca
|ViX
|MENA Region
|beIN Sports, Alkass Sports
|beIN CONNECT
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport, New World TV
|SuperSport Play
|South Africa
|SABC, SportyTV
|SABC+
|Nigeria
|SportyTV, StarTimes
|StarTimes ON
|Morocco
|SNRT, beIN Sports
|beIN CONNECT
Switzerland have played Bosnia and Herzegovina only once at the international level back in 2016 with the latter winning 2-0. This will be the first time these two teams will face off in a FIFA World Cup match.
Switzerland: Despite the draw in the first match, Switzerland are unlikely to make any wholesome changes with Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, Granit Xhaka and Breel Embolo manning the midfield. Having said that, there are likely to be chances in the attack with Noah Okafor and Johan Manzambi among possible options.
Bosnia & Herzegovina: Defender Sead Kolasinac is in doubt after limping off against Canada. Meanwhile, defender Nidal Celik has been ruled out of the tournament after sustaining an injury in training. He has been replaced by Arjan Malic.
Based on an Opta Analyst report, Switzerland are the favourites to win the game by a huge margin of 61.8% chances of success. The percentage came after Of 25,000 pre-match simulations by the Opta supercomputer. During those simulations, Bosnia and Herzegovina got 17.2% chances of winning while 21.1% are the chances of a drawn encounter.
Switzerland: Kobel; Zakaria, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Aebischer, Xhaka, Freuler; Ndoye, Embolo, Manzambi
Bosnia and Herzegovina: Vasilj; Dedic, Katic, Muharemovic, Kolasinac; Bajraktarevic, Tahirovic, Basic, Alajbegovic; Demirovic, Lukic
Get all updates from FIFA World Cup 2026 here, along with FIFA World Cup 2026 Complete Schedule and FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table.