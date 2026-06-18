Where to watch Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina at 2026 World Cup? Live streaming details, win prediction & H2H

Having played out a draw in their respective openers, Switzerland take on Bosnia and Herzegovina in their second Group B clash in Los Angeles at the FIFA World Cup 2026, aiming full three points and a hopes of staying alive. The Group B is wide open with all the four teams earning a point each from their respective opening encounters.

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A win for either Switzerland or Bosnia and Herzegovina will put them one step ahead for the round of 32 qualification. Out of 16 players that featured Switzerland's opening encounter against Qatar, 14 players either created a chance or attempted a shot, something that will put the side in good stead.

Bosnia and Herzegovina coach Sergej Barbarez is eyeing another upset, urging his team to summon the spirit of their qualifying campaign, when they knocked out Italy during the playoffs. Barbarez brushed off suggestions that Switzerland would expect to beat a team ranked 44 places below them

Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina match details

Match Group B Date June 19 (in IST) Kick-Off Time 12:30 AM IST Stadium Los Angeles Stadium Referee João Pedro Silva Pinheiro

Where to watch Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina live? For Indian audiences, ZEE5 has secured the broadcasting rights of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports channels. Live streaming of Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina will be available on ZEE5 app and website.

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Country/Region Broadcaster/Television Networks Streaming Platform India & Subcontinent Unite8 Sports (Zee), Doordarshan (Select free matches) Zee5 Australia SBS SBS On Demand China CMG Migu, Xiaohongshu Japan NHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TV DAZN South Korea JTBC, KBS NAVER Sports, CHZZK Indonesia TVRI MAXstream, Fola Play Malaysia RTM Unifi TV Singapore Mediacorp mewatch New Zealand TVNZ TVNZ+ Brazil Grupo Globo, SBT, N Sports CazéTV, Globoplay Argentina Telefe, TV Pública, TyC Sports DSports Colombia Caracol Televisión, RCN, Win Sports DSports Chile Chilevisión DSports Peru América Televisión DSports Ecuador Teleamazonas DSports Uruguay Canal 5 Antel TV, DSports Central America Tigo Sports, Albavisión Tigo Sports App United Kingdom BBC, ITV BBC iPlayer, ITVX Germany ARD, ZDF Magenta Sport France M6, beIN Sports M6+, beIN CONNECT Spain RTVE, Mediapro RTVE Play, DAZN Italy RAI DAZN, RaiPlay Netherlands NOS NPO Start Portugal RTP, SIC, TVI, Sport TV LiveModeTV Belgium VRT, RTBF VRT MAX, RTBF Auvio Croatia HRT HRTi Poland TVP TVP Sport United States Fox Sports, Telemundo Fox Sports App, Tubi (select free matches), Peacock (Spanish) Canada Bell Media (TSN / RDS) TSN+ Mexico TelevisaUnivision, TV Azteca ViX MENA Region beIN Sports, Alkass Sports beIN CONNECT Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport, New World TV SuperSport Play South Africa SABC, SportyTV SABC+ Nigeria SportyTV, StarTimes StarTimes ON Morocco SNRT, beIN Sports beIN CONNECT

Switzerland vs Bosnia & Herzegovina head to head Switzerland have played Bosnia and Herzegovina only once at the international level back in 2016 with the latter winning 2-0. This will be the first time these two teams will face off in a FIFA World Cup match.

Also Read | All in the family: Meet the 7 brothers who are playing at the FIFA World Cup

Switzerland vs Bosnia & Herzegovina team news Switzerland: Despite the draw in the first match, Switzerland are unlikely to make any wholesome changes with Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, Granit Xhaka and Breel Embolo manning the midfield. Having said that, there are likely to be chances in the attack with Noah Okafor and Johan Manzambi among possible options.

Bosnia & Herzegovina: Defender Sead Kolasinac is in doubt after limping off against Canada. Meanwhile, defender Nidal Celik has been ruled out of the tournament after sustaining an injury in training. He has been replaced by Arjan Malic.

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Switzerland vs Bosnia & Herzegovina win prediction Based on an Opta Analyst report, Switzerland are the favourites to win the game by a huge margin of 61.8% chances of success. The percentage came after Of 25,000 pre-match simulations by the Opta supercomputer. During those simulations, Bosnia and Herzegovina got 17.2% chances of winning while 21.1% are the chances of a drawn encounter.

Switzerland vs Bosnia & Herzegovina possible line-ups Switzerland: Kobel; Zakaria, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Aebischer, Xhaka, Freuler; Ndoye, Embolo, Manzambi

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Vasilj; Dedic, Katic, Muharemovic, Kolasinac; Bajraktarevic, Tahirovic, Basic, Alajbegovic; Demirovic, Lukic

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in