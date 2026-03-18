Where will Iran play FIFA World Cup 2026? Tehran asks for Mexico venue, organisers refuse change

Amid ongoing tensions between Iran and the US, Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum on Tuesday indicated openness to Iran playing its FIFA World Cup 2026 matches in her country.

Iran's participation in the 2026 World Cup has been in doubt ever since the start of hostilities between the US and Iran.

Advertisement

Speaking to the press on Tuesday, as quoted by AP, Sheinbaum said, “They are discussing with FIFA whether it’s feasible because they were going to hold the (games) in the United States.”

“They are looking into whether they can hold (them) in Mexico, and we will inform you when the time comes. Mexico has relations with all countries in the world. We’ll see what FIFA decides, and then we’ll announce it,” she added.

Iran soccer federation president Mehdi Taj recently ruled out sending the national team for the upcoming World Cup in the US, adding that the country is negotiating with FIFA to hold Iran's matches in Mexico.

In a post on X, Taj wrote, “When Trump has clearly stated that he cannot ensure the security of the Iranian national team, we will definitely not travel to the United States. We are negotiating with FIFA to hold Iran's World Cup matches in Mexico.”

Advertisement

FIFA rules out shifting Iran games to Mexico Meanwhile, in a statement, FIFA said that it is “in regular contact with all participating member associations, including IR Iran, to discuss planning for the FIFA World Cup 2026. FIFA is looking forward to all participating teams competing as per the match schedule announced on 6 December 2025.”

The United States, Canada and Mexico will co-host the upcoming FIFA World Cup. The marquee tournament will kick off with Mexico vs South Africa on 11 June, while Iran is all set to begin its campaign with a clash against New Zealand on 16 June at Inglewood, California.

The confusion around Iran's participation in the World Cup arose after US President Donald Trump said Iran was welcome to come to the US for the World Cup, but he doesn't believe it is appropriate.

“The Iran national soccer team is welcome to the World Cup, but I really don’t believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Advertisement

The conflict in the Middle East has only widened since the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran that killed its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and various other senior leaders. In retaliation, Iran has launched attacks on Israel and on US military bases in the Gulf countries.

About the Author Aman Gupta Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More ✕ Aman Gupta

His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).

Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.



You can find Aman on Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market.His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.You can find Aman on LinkedIn and on X at @nobugsfound , or reach him via email at aman.gupta@htdigital.in