Who are the oldest & youngest players at FIFA World Cup 2026? Their age difference is astonishing 25 years & 287 days

With just less than 10 days remaining at the FIFA World Cup 2026, the football's governing body has officially released the final rosters of all the 48 teams competing in the United States, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19 at the grandest stage. A total of 1248 players will be relishing their FIFA World Cup dream this time in North America.

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Expanded to 48 countries from 32 for the first time in history, the FIFA World Cup 2026 brings in a new wave of players and nations into the spotlight, including four debutants - Cape Verde, Curacao, Jordan and Uzbekistan. Among the 1249, 891 player are set to experience the FIFA World Cup for the first time while 357 are returning players.

Also Read | Richest Team at 2026 FIFA World Cup has ₹14,360 crore net worth

Amid the wave of global superstars, two names have grabbed the limelight - Scotland’s Craig Gordon and Mexico's Gilberto Mora. While Gordon has been officially declared as the oldest player at 43 years and 162 days, Mora is more than 25 years younger than Gordon. The Mexican is aged at 17 years and 240 days. The age difference is 25 years & 287 days to be precise.

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Interestingly, both are first-timers at the FIFA World Cup.

Who is Craig Gordon? All you need to know Gordon has been playing for international football since 2004 and during his time, Scotland have never qualified for the FIFA World Cup. In fact, the last time Scotland qualified for the FIFA World Cup was in 1998.

Having graduated from Heart of Midlothian (commonly known as Hearts) youth academy, Gordon started his senior professional career in 2001 for Cowdenbeath during a loan spell. He made his debut for Hearts in 2002 and went on to establish himself as the first choice goalkeeper at the club.

The biggest move of his career came in 2007 when Gordon was signed by English Premier League club Sunderland. However injuries affected his game time at the Stadium of Light with Gordon playing 95 games over a five-year period. Things were tough for Gordon that time.

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He was without a club for two years due to injury before Scottish giants Celtic signed him in 2014 and spent six trophy laden years with them. He rejoined Hearts in 2020. With Scotland, Gordon played the 2006 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and consistent played for five years until injury sidelined him.

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He returned to the national team after a four-year injury layoff and was a part of Scotland's EURO 2020 squad. In the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers, Gordon started in Scotland's last two games against Greece and Denmark. For Scotland, Gordon has so far played 84 matches, 7103 minutes with 17 clean sheets.

Who is Gilberto Mora? All you need to know Hailed as the next big star in Mexico, Mora comes with a flair. Born in 2008 in southern Mexico's Tuxtla Gutierrez and nurtured in Tijuana, the attacking midfielder comes with a game intelligence, creativity between the lines, close control, through-balls and composure under pressure.

Having made his top-flight debut at just 15 years and 10 months, Mora was an instant hit in the footling circle, breaking a host of Liga MX age records. He impressed at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile last year, helping Mexico to reach the quarterfinals, and played with maturity above his age.

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The breakthrough of his career came in 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup where Mora set up Raul Jimenez for the winning goal against Honduras in the semifinals. In that same tournament against Saudi Arabia, Mora became Mexico's youngest ever senior team debutant at 16 years.

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Should Mexico head coach Javier Aguirre play Mora at the FIFA World Cup 2026, he could become the youngest ever to represent the national team at the sport's grandest stage on home soil.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in