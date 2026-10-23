Who is Aké Arnaud Loba? Star striker whose brace gave East Bengal 4-1 lead over Inter Kashi in ISL

Aké Arnaud Loba is a right-footed centre-forward and a former Ivory Coast Under-20 international. 

Aachal Maniyar
Published23 Oct 2026, 06:43 PM IST
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Aké Arnaud Loba in action
Aké Arnaud Loba in action(East Bengal/X)

Aké Arnaud Loba is the East Bengal centre-forward whose two first-half goals have put the defending Indian Super League champions 4-1 ahead of Inter Kashi at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, on Friday (October 23).

Who is Aké Arnaud Loba?

Aké Arnaud Loba was born on 1 April 1998 in Divo, Côte d’Ivoire. The 28-year-old is a right-footed centre-forward and a former Ivory Coast Under-20 international. He began his senior career at home with SOA before moving to Peru’s Universidad San Martín, where he scored heavily in the top flight and was among the league’s standout performers in one campaign.

He later established himself in Mexican football with spells at Querétaro and Monterrey. He was part of the Monterrey side that won the CONCACAF Champions League in 2021 and scored during that run against Columbus Crew. He subsequently joined Nashville SC in Major League Soccer as a designated player, returned to Liga MX clubs including Mazatlán, Tijuana and Querétaro, and also had a short spell with Libya’s Al-Shomooa before arriving in India.

(More to follow)

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.

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