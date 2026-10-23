Who is Aké Arnaud Loba? Star striker whose brace gave East Bengal 4-1 lead over Inter Kashi in ISL

Aké Arnaud Loba is the East Bengal centre-forward whose two first-half goals have put the defending Indian Super League champions 4-1 ahead of Inter Kashi at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, on Friday (October 23).
Aké Arnaud Loba was born on 1 April 1998 in Divo, Côte d’Ivoire. The 28-year-old is a right-footed centre-forward and a former Ivory Coast Under-20 international. He began his senior career at home with SOA before moving to Peru’s Universidad San Martín, where he scored heavily in the top flight and was among the league’s standout performers in one campaign.
He later established himself in Mexican football with spells at Querétaro and Monterrey. He was part of the Monterrey side that won the CONCACAF Champions League in 2021 and scored during that run against Columbus Crew. He subsequently joined Nashville SC in Major League Soccer as a designated player, returned to Liga MX clubs including Mazatlán, Tijuana and Querétaro, and also had a short spell with Libya’s Al-Shomooa before arriving in India.
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