Subscribe

Who is Aké Arnaud Loba? Star striker whose brace gave East Bengal 4-1 lead over Inter Kashi in ISL

Aké Arnaud Loba is a right-footed centre-forward and a former Ivory Coast Under-20 international. 

Aachal Maniyar
Published23 Oct 2026, 06:43 PM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
Aké Arnaud Loba in action
Aké Arnaud Loba in action(East Bengal/X)
AI Quick Read

Aké Arnaud Loba is the East Bengal centre-forward whose two first-half goals have put the defending Indian Super League champions 4-1 ahead of Inter Kashi at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, on Friday (October 23).

Who is Aké Arnaud Loba?

Aké Arnaud Loba was born on 1 April 1998 in Divo, Côte d’Ivoire. The 28-year-old is a right-footed centre-forward and a former Ivory Coast Under-20 international. He began his senior career at home with SOA before moving to Peru’s Universidad San Martín, where he scored heavily in the top flight and was among the league’s standout performers in one campaign.

Advertisement

He later established himself in Mexican football with spells at Querétaro and Monterrey. He was part of the Monterrey side that won the CONCACAF Champions League in 2021 and scored during that run against Columbus Crew. He subsequently joined Nashville SC in Major League Soccer as a designated player, returned to Liga MX clubs including Mazatlán, Tijuana and Querétaro, and also had a short spell with Libya’s Al-Shomooa before arriving in India.

(More to follow)

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

Sports
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports.
HomeSportsFootball NewsWho is Aké Arnaud Loba? Star striker whose brace gave East Bengal 4-1 lead over Inter Kashi in ISL
Advertisement
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts