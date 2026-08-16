Who is Amit Bhatia? British-Indian businessman whose consortium is acquiring stake in Liverpool FC

A consortium led by British-Indian businessman Amit Bhatia has agreed to acquire a minority stake in English Premier League (EPL) side Liverpool.

Fenway Sports Group (FSG), Liverpool's current owner, will sell a 30% stake of the club to 1892 Holdings, a consortium led and managed by Amit Bhatia.

"The strategic investment supports Liverpool FC’s long-term growth ambitions by bringing together experts from across global business, technology and investment," Liverpool said in a statement on Friday.

1892 Holdings has backing from major global figures including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin and Mittal Family Trusts, the Guardian report said.

"The consortium partners will work with FSG and the club’s leadership team to evaluate opportunities that enhance the club’s objectives on and off the pitch. FSG continues to retain majority ownership and operational control of Liverpool FC," the statement added.

Who is Amit Bhatia? Amit Bhatia is the son-in-law of Indian businessman and steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal. He was born in London on 4 September, 1979, and studied economics at Cornell University in New York.

Bhatia graduated from the university in 2001 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. Cornell University subsequently recognised him as a Class of 2001 Career Achievement Award recipient, while its Global Cornell profile describes him as an entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist.

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Amit Bhatia's professional career began in finance. He also worked with investment firms including Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse First Boston before establishing his own investment business.

He is the managing director of AyBe Capital Advisers, a permanent-capital investment firm with interests across areas including education, media, financial services, technology, sports, consumer businesses and real estate.

He is also a founding partner of Summix Capital, a strategic land and real-estate investment firm operating in the UK and Ireland.

Amit Bhatia also has a significant record in the construction-material industry. He was the executive chairman of Hope Construction Materials, which was acquired by Breedon Group in 2016.

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Following the acquisition, he joined Breedon's board and became its deputy chair in 2018 before being appointed non-executive chair in 2019.

Amit Bhatia's connection with football This won't be his first connection with football. In 2007, Bhatia became involved with Queens Park Rangers (QPR). He spent 18 seasons at QPR as the club's co-owner and director, a post he held till July 2026. In the 2011-12 season, they returned to the Premier League after a 15-year absence, and miraculously survived relegation after they finished in 17th place with 37 points, which was one point more than 18th placed Bolton Wanderers, who were relegated.

Amit Bhatia's minority stake acquisition comes at a time when Liverpool are undergoing significant changes.

Liverpool have seen several players, including Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson and Ibrahima Konate depart, and are in a rebuilding phase after having endured a disappointing 2025-26 campaign where they finished fifth in the Premier League and endured a quarter-final exit in the UEFA Champions League.

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The Reds also have a new manager in Andoni Iraola, who has replaced former boss Arne Slot.

Bhatia spoke on behalf of the 1892 consortium after acquiring the minority stake in Liverpool. “We are incredibly proud to be investing in Liverpool Football Club and to be doing so alongside FSG. We have the utmost respect and admiration for FSG as owners and for everything they have achieved at Anfield.