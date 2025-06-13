Who is Antonio Brown? Former NFL star wanted in Miami-Dade County on attempted murder charge | All you need to know

Former National Football League (NFL) star Antonio Brown is wanted by authorities in Miami-Dade County on a charge of attempted murder with a firearm.

According to the warrant reviewed by The Washington Post, charges against Brown stem from his alleged involvement at a celebrity boxing event in Miami last month.

The warrant, signed on Wednesday, June 11, sets Brown’s bond at $10,000 and includes a condition that he must remain under house arrest until his trial.

Who is Antonio Brown? The now-wanted footballer was a top wide receiver in the NFL before his erratic behavior led to a turbulent exit from the league, as per Reuters.

During his career, Brown earned first-team All-Pro honors four times, making seven Pro Bowl appearances with the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2010 to 2018. Though traded to the then-Oakland Raiders, he never played a game for them.

Antonio Brown later had brief stints with the New England Patriots (1 game in 2019) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (15 games from 2020 to 2021), where he ended his career.

Brown caught 928 passes for 12,291 yards and 83 touchdowns in 146 games. He led the league in catches twice, receiving yards twice and touchdown receptions once.

Antonio Brown's support for Donald Trump Besides making headlines for multiple arrests, Antonio Brown found himself in the spotlight in October 2024, just ahead of the US Presidential elections.

In October 2024, following his speech at a Donald Trump rally, Brown was spotted in Pittsburgh outside the stadium he used to call home with the Steelers, passing out "Trump Vance" yellow and black towels to fans before “Sunday Night Football,” reported Fox News.

Antonio Brown at the Trump rally

He even wore a black hat that had Trump’s signature "Make America Great Again" slogan across it, during the rally.

The latest charges against Antonio Brown The former NFL star was briefly detained by police after gunshots were fired during a boxing event in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood on May 16. In videos posted to social media, the former NFL wide receiver was seen involved in a physical altercation with several individuals.

