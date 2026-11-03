Who is Cristiano Ronaldo Jr? From Al-Nassr academy to Portugal's U17 squad, all you need to know about CR7's son

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, the eldest son of Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, received his maiden call-up to the Portugal Under-17 for the upcoming UEFA European Championship qualifiers. Portugal are scheduled to play their first three matches of the UEFA U17 European Championship qualifiers in Oeiras in November.

The Selecao will first face Andorra on 11 November, before locking horns against Bulgaria three days later. Portugal will round off their November fixtures with a match against Serbia on 17 November.

Popularly known as 'Cristianinho' in Portugal, Ronaldo Jr is currently part of Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr's youth setup, where his father also plays. The latest selection marks his progression through Portugal's youth international teams, having previously represented the country at Under-15 and Under-16 levels.

Who is Cristiano Ronaldo Jr? Born on 17 June, 2010, in San Diego, California, Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Júnior is the eldest son of five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo. Despite being born in the United States, he has chosen to represent Portugal at the international level, following his father's association with the national team.

Ronaldo Jr began playing football at a young age and has developed through the youth academies of some of Europe's biggest clubs. He was part of Juventus' youth setup between 2018 and 2021, when his father played for the Italian club.

He subsequently joined Manchester United's youth system in 2021, during his father's second spell at Old Trafford. Following Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr in December 2022, his son also continued his football development in Saudi Arabia, joining the club's academy in 2023.

The teenager primarily operates as a winger and has featured on both sides of the attack. His development has also attracted attention because of his resemblance to his father's early playing position and style.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr's international career Ronaldo Jr received his first Portugal national team selection in May 2025, when he was included in the Under-15 squad for the Vlatko Markovic International Tournament in Croatia.

He made an impression during the competition, scoring twice in the final against Croatia as Portugal secured a 3-2 victory. His performances earned him further opportunities with the national youth teams.

He subsequently progressed to the Under-16 side, where he registered three goals in nine appearances. Across the Under-15 and Under-16 categories, he has scored five goals in 13 matches.

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