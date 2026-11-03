Who is Cristiano Ronaldo Jr? From Al-Nassr academy to Portugal's U17 squad, all you need to know about CR7's son

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, the eldest son of Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, received his maiden call-up to the Portugal Under-17 for the upcoming UEFA European Championship qualifiers. Portugal are scheduled to play their first three matches of the UEFA U17 European Championship qualifiers in Oeiras in November.

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The Selecao will first face Andorra on 11 November, before locking horns against Bulgaria three days later. Portugal will round off their November fixtures with a match against Serbia on 17 November.

Popularly known as 'Cristianinho' in Portugal, Ronaldo Jr is currently part of Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr's youth setup, where his father also plays. The latest selection marks his progression through Portugal's youth international teams, having previously represented the country at Under-15 and Under-16 levels.

Who is Cristiano Ronaldo Jr? Born on 17 June, 2010, in San Diego, California, Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Júnior is the eldest son of five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo. Despite being born in the United States, he has chosen to represent Portugal at the international level, following his father's association with the national team.

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Ronaldo Jr began playing football at a young age and has developed through the youth academies of some of Europe's biggest clubs. He was part of Juventus' youth setup between 2018 and 2021, when his father played for the Italian club.

He subsequently joined Manchester United's youth system in 2021, during his father's second spell at Old Trafford. Following Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr in December 2022, his son also continued his football development in Saudi Arabia, joining the club's academy in 2023.

The teenager primarily operates as a winger and has featured on both sides of the attack. His development has also attracted attention because of his resemblance to his father's early playing position and style.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr's international career Ronaldo Jr received his first Portugal national team selection in May 2025, when he was included in the Under-15 squad for the Vlatko Markovic International Tournament in Croatia.

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He made an impression during the competition, scoring twice in the final against Croatia as Portugal secured a 3-2 victory. His performances earned him further opportunities with the national youth teams.

He subsequently progressed to the Under-16 side, where he registered three goals in nine appearances. Across the Under-15 and Under-16 categories, he has scored five goals in 13 matches.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo pips Lionel Messi to clinch inaugural BOAT award

His maiden Under-17 selection is another step in that progression. Ronaldo Jr has also scored three goals in seven appearances for Al-Nassr's youth team during the 2026-27 season.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.