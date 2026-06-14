Who is Dick Advocaat? Oldest manager at FIFA World Cup history with a CV boasting 45 years of coaching experience

Dick Advocaat became the oldest coach in the history of the FIFA World Cups when Curacao took the field at the Houston Stadium in Texas in a Group E clash against former champions Germany on Sunday. Not to forget, Curacao are also making their FIFA World Cup debut on the day.

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Born in 1947, the Dutch national Advocaat is currently at 78 years and 260 days, thereby surpassing the previous record set by South African coach Hugo Broos earlier in the 2026 edition, who is 74.

A former footballer himself, Advocaat played as a defensive midfielder during his haydays. However, he didn't get a chance to play for the Netherlands national team and plied his trade mostly for Dutch clubs. He has also played in America and had a short stint in Belgium as well.

Who is Dick Advocaat's coaching career While most individuals would start a career in coach after retirement from playing, it was different in Advocaat's case, who was also a physical education teacher. Advocaat's first tryst with coaching came in 1981, when his brother Jaap was offered a coaching role at Dutch side Door Samenwerking Verkregen Pijnacker (DSVP).

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Jaap recommended Dick for the job. Advocaat managed DSVP for the last four years of his playing career, and helped the side get promoted thrice in Dutch football league, also achieved a 67-match unbeaten streak.

Leandro Bacuna of Curacao and head coach Dick Advocaat address the press conference on the eve of their FIFA World Cup 2026 game against Germany.

Since then, there has been no looking back for Advocaat, who went on to coach as many as 28 teams in club and international level combined in his 45-year career. Among the top clubs Advocaat managed are Feyenoord, PSV Eindhoven, Rangers, Sunderland and Borussia Mönchengladbach.

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Talking about international teams Advocaat coached the men's and women's teams of the Netherlands, United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Belgium, Russia, Serbia, and Iraq before taking charge of Curacao. This is not the first time Advocaat is coaching at a FIFA World Cup.

His made his FIFA World Cup debut as a coach in 1994, guiding the Netherlands to a quarterfinal finish where the Dutch lost to eventual winners Brazil. He returned to FIFA World Cup in 2006, this time with South Korea, and couldn't go beyond the group stage.

Advocaat's association with Curacao Advocaat was appointed as the head coach of Curacao in 2024 after previous managers Patrick Kluivert and Guus Hiddink failed to make an impact. It was under Advocaat, Curacao qualified for the FIFA World Cup for the first time after dominating the CONCACAF qualifiers unbeaten.

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However, with just four months to go for the FIFA World Cup 2026, Advocaat stepped down to be beside her ailing daughter, facing health issues. Curacao appointed Fred Rutten as a replacement. But Rutten's appointment didn't go well with the Curacao players.

Also Read | Manuel Neuer makes retirement U-turn to start against Curacao at FIFA World Cup

Rutten quit after just two games in charge, with the Curacao Football Association urging Advocaat to return at this crucial juncture. Seeing improvement on her daughter's health, Advocaat accepted to return.

On Sunday, Advocaat will be up against Germany's Julian Nagelsmann, who is the youngest in FIFA World Cup 2026. In fact, the age gap between Advocaat and Nagelsmann is 38 years and 326 days - the largest between two head coaches facing each other in a FIFA World Cup.

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“He's a young coach, young and famous,” Advocaat told reporters about Nagelsmann on the eve of the game. "To already become the coach of the national team, you must have something special, and he has that. We will make life very difficult for him, at least that's what we try. But he's an excellent coach," added the Dutchman.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in