Julyb19, 2026 - This date will be etched in the memory of Ferran Torres' rest of his career after the Spaniard scored a 106th minute winner to lead La Roja to their second FIFA World Cup title on Monday. Coming on as a substitute just after the hour mark, Torres dashed the Argentine hopes just into the second half of the extra time to cap off Spain's incredible campaign.
Under Luis de la Fuente, Spain completed a remarkable campaign built on defensive solidity and disciplined performances, conceding only once in eight matches on their way to lifting football's biggest prize.
The triumph also saw Spain add the FIFA World Cup crown to their UEFA Euro 2024 title, marking another major achievement under De la Fuente's leadership. After 105 minutes of no goal, it was Torres who scored the decisive goal in the 106th minute after a headed assist from Nico Williams.
"Honestly, I can't believe it. I just... trying to enjoy, but... I don't know what's happening. Honestly, I didn't think too much. I just... saw the ball coming to me and I just shoot with the power of all the... all the Spanish people," Torres told the host broadcaster in a video shared by DAZN Football on X.
In the process, Torres became the second substitute to score the winning goal in a FIFA World Cup final, after Germany’s Mario Gotze in 2014, which also came against Argentina.
Born in Foios - a municipality in the comarca of Horta Nord in the Valencian Community, Torres joined Valencia's youth team in 2006 at the age of six. 10 years later, Torres made his senior debut for the reserve team.
Torres, who plays as a forward or a winger, started his senior professional career at Valencia in La Liga in 2017. Three seasons later, Torres moved to Manchester City and won the Premier League and the EFL Cup in the 2020–21 season. After spending two seasons in England, Torres returned home.
This time, with Barcelona. Although he struggled at the Catalan giants initially, Torres played a crucial role in Barcelona's treble in 2024-25 - Copa de Rey and the Supercopa de España. The next year, Torres had his best-scoring season with his 21 goal.
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