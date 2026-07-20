Who is Ferran Torres? Spain's super-sub scores winning goal in FIFA World Cup 2026 final against Argentina in New Jersey

Julyb19, 2026 - This date will be etched in the memory of Ferran Torres' rest of his career after the Spaniard scored a 106th minute winner to lead La Roja to their second FIFA World Cup title on Monday. Coming on as a substitute just after the hour mark, Torres dashed the Argentine hopes just into the second half of the extra time to cap off Spain's incredible campaign.

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Under Luis de la Fuente, Spain completed a remarkable campaign built on defensive solidity and disciplined performances, conceding only once in eight matches on their way to lifting football's biggest prize.

Also Read | ESP vs ARG Highlights: Ferran Torres powers Spain to claim 2026 World Cup glory

The triumph also saw Spain add the FIFA World Cup crown to their UEFA Euro 2024 title, marking another major achievement under De la Fuente's leadership. After 105 minutes of no goal, it was Torres who scored the decisive goal in the 106th minute after a headed assist from Nico Williams.

"Honestly, I can't believe it. I just... trying to enjoy, but... I don't know what's happening. Honestly, I didn't think too much. I just... saw the ball coming to me and I just shoot with the power of all the... all the Spanish people," Torres told the host broadcaster in a video shared by DAZN Football on X.

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In the process, Torres became the second substitute to score the winning goal in a FIFA World Cup final, after Germany’s Mario Gotze in 2014, which also came against Argentina.

All you need to know about Ferran Torres Born in Foios - a municipality in the comarca of Horta Nord in the Valencian Community, Torres joined Valencia's youth team in 2006 at the age of six. 10 years later, Torres made his senior debut for the reserve team.

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Torres, who plays as a forward or a winger, started his senior professional career at Valencia in La Liga in 2017. Three seasons later, Torres moved to Manchester City and won the Premier League and the EFL Cup in the 2020–21 season. After spending two seasons in England, Torres returned home.

This time, with Barcelona. Although he struggled at the Catalan giants initially, Torres played a crucial role in Barcelona's treble in 2024-25 - Copa de Rey and the Supercopa de España. The next year, Torres had his best-scoring season with his 21 goal.

Also Read | Spain vs Argentina: List of teenagers to start in a FIFA World Cup final

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in