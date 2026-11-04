Who is Hitomi Tanaka? Meet first Japanese to represent an Indian women’s club football team in history - Profile

A new chapter started in Indian women's football, when East Bengal signed Hitomi Tanaka from Dutch Eredivisie Vrouwen side Hera United Women in September. In doing to, Tanaka became the first-ever Japanese female footballer to sign for an Indian club.

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The signing of Tanaka particularly bolstered East Bengal defense ahead of their 2026-27 AFC Women’s Champions League group stage campaign, which the Red and Gold started with a win over Vietnamese club Hồ Chí Minh City at home. East Bengal play South Korea's Hwacheon KSPO on Wednesday at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan, in Kolkata.

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Notably, Tanaka, who spent most of her club career in Spain, is one of the few from Japan to play in top leagues in the world. Her addition to the side brings a lot of experience to East Bengal from her decade-long career and strengthen their defensive structure.

Hitomi Tanaka - All you need to know Born in Yokohama, Tanaka started football with boys in Japan as a kid before joining a girls team soon after, according to Sportstar. She kept on honing her skills through her school and University days. Tanaka played for semi-professional clubs Setagaya FC and Yamato Sylphid in Japan for a year, before looking for a professional setup.

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It was in 2017, when Tanaka passed trials in Spain and never looked back. Four years later in 2021, Japan officially announced their first professional female league, WE League, thus becoming as a huge boost for women in the country. Naturally a defender, Tanaka can also play in midfield. She spent six years in Spain, playing for clubs like CD Alba FF, Córdoba CF, CD Santa Teresa, Cacereño Femenino, SE AEM and Sporting Club de Huelva.

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At her previous club Hera United in 2025-26 season, Tanaka played 20 games - the third-most amount of minutes played by any player in the club. Tanaka even played a in East Bengal's 2-1 win over Ho Chi Minh City, providing an assist. It was her header in the 34th minute from outside the box, that found forward Fazila Ikwaput, who netted her second goal.

East Bengal in 2026-27 AFC WCL Meanwhile, East Bengal have been India's representatives at the AFC Women's Champions League (AWCL) for the second consecutive season. The Kolkata-based club qualified for the group stage after winning all three matches in the preliminary round in Malaysia in August 2026.

This is also a historic campaign, with Kolkata hosting AFC Women's Champions League group-stage matches for the first time.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in