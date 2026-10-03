Who is Ilgiz Tantashev? Meet 42-year-old from Uzbekistan tasked to officiate India's FIFA Friendly vs Brazil in Kolkata

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has handed the responsibility to Ilgiz Tantashev to take charge during the historic FIFA friendly between India and Brazil on Saturday at the iconic Saltlke Stadium in Kolkata. Ranked fifth in the world, five-time world champions Brazil have travelled to India for the first time to face the Blue Tigers, ranked 138th in the world.
Along with Tantashev will be his fellow countryman Rustam Lutfulin, who will be the fourth official in the game. The duo will swap role three days later when India take on Uruguay at the same venue. The fourth officials will be Andrey Tsapenko and Timur Gaynullin, both of whom featured at the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada.
Meanwhile, the India vs Brazil game will see India’s Arunava Bhattacharya has been appointed as the match commissioner. The senior official has overseen conduct of over 50 international matches as Asian Football Confederation (AFC) match commissioner since 2019 and FIFA since 2023.
One of the most notable football referees in Asia, Tantashev came into limelight during the FIFA World Cup 2026, during a group stage contest between France and Paraguay. The Uzbek was in the eye of the storm after the 42-year-old didn't book a single Paraguay player. France won the game 1-0, thanks to a 70th minute penalty from Kylian Mbappe.
After the game, France admitted that their players had a lucky escape as Mbappe and Co. went back without any serious injuries after being targeted with aggressive challenges during the entire game.
Besides the 2026 World Cup, Tantashev had also officiated football matches at the 2024 Paris Olympics, FIFA Club World Cup, two AFC Asian Cups, three AFC U-23 Asian Cups, AFC Champions League Elite since 2015. He was also seen in the AFC Asian Cup in six editions.