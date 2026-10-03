Who is Ilgiz Tantashev? Meet 42-year-old from Uzbekistan tasked to officiate India's FIFA Friendly vs Brazil in Kolkata

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has handed the responsibility to Ilgiz Tantashev to take charge during the historic FIFA friendly between India and Brazil on Saturday at the iconic Saltlke Stadium in Kolkata. Ranked fifth in the world, five-time world champions Brazil have travelled to India for the first time to face the Blue Tigers, ranked 138th in the world.

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Along with Tantashev will be his fellow countryman Rustam Lutfulin, who will be the fourth official in the game. The duo will swap role three days later when India take on Uruguay at the same venue. The fourth officials will be Andrey Tsapenko and Timur Gaynullin, both of whom featured at the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

Meanwhile, the India vs Brazil game will see India’s Arunava Bhattacharya has been appointed as the match commissioner. The senior official has overseen conduct of over 50 international matches as Asian Football Confederation (AFC) match commissioner since 2019 and FIFA since 2023.

Ilgiz Tantashev - All you need to know One of the most notable football referees in Asia, Tantashev came into limelight during the FIFA World Cup 2026, during a group stage contest between France and Paraguay. The Uzbek was in the eye of the storm after the 42-year-old didn't book a single Paraguay player. France won the game 1-0, thanks to a 70th minute penalty from Kylian Mbappe.

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After the game, France admitted that their players had a lucky escape as Mbappe and Co. went back without any serious injuries after being targeted with aggressive challenges during the entire game.

Besides the 2026 World Cup, Tantashev had also officiated football matches at the 2024 Paris Olympics, FIFA Club World Cup, two AFC Asian Cups, three AFC U-23 Asian Cups, AFC Champions League Elite since 2015. He was also seen in the AFC Asian Cup in six editions.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in