Who is Lennart Karl? Bayern Munich's teenage sensation shines against Atletico Madrid in UEFA Champions League

Lennart Karl continued his breakthrough season at Bayern Munich by getting on the scoresheet in the German club's 2-0 victory over Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

The teenage forward was among the goal scorers as Bayern secured an important away victory, further bringing attention to one of the most promising young players in German football.

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Who is Lennart Karl, and how did the youngster make his way into Bayern Munich's first team?

Who is Lennart Karl? Born on 22 February 2008 in Frammersbach, Germany, Karl is an 18-year-old attacking midfielder who can also play on the right wing. He is a left-footed attacker known for his close ball control, dribbling ability and finishing in the final third.

Karl began his football journey with local German clubs before joining Eintracht Frankfurt's academy in 2017. He subsequently moved to Viktoria Aschaffenburg before returning to Frankfurt's youth setup. Bayern Munich signed him in 2022, bringing him into their academy at the age of 14.

His development through Bayern's youth ranks was rapid. He impressed with the club's U17 and U19 teams, earning opportunities to train with the senior squad under head coach Vincent Kompany.

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During the 2024-25 season, Karl scored 27 goals and provided 11 assists in 18 appearances for Bayern's U17 team. He also progressed to the U19 side, where he continued to demonstrate his goalscoring ability.

Bayern subsequently extended his contract in August 2025, underlining their confidence in his development. His current contract runs until June 2029.

When did Lennart Karl make his Bayern Munich debut? Karl made his senior debut for Bayern Munich at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. He featured in their opening match against Auckland City, which the German club won 10-0.

He became a regular member of Bayern's first-team squad during the 2025-26 season and made an immediate impression in European football.

In October 2025, Karl scored against Club Brugge in the Champions League. At 17 years and 242 days, he became the youngest player to score for Bayern Munich in the competition.

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Also Read | Lennart Karl becomes Bayern Munich’s youngest Champions League goalscorer

The achievement also made him the youngest German goal scorer in Champions League history.

How has Lennart Karl fared with Germany? Karl has also progressed through Germany's youth international teams, representing the country at U15, U16 and U17 levels.

He featured for Germany at the 2025 UEFA European Under-17 Championship in Albania and received the silver Fritz Walter Medal in the U17 category that year.

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His progress earned him a senior international opportunity. Karl made his Germany debut against Switzerland on 27 March, 2026, at the age of 18. His performances at club level have subsequently strengthened his position among Germany's emerging attacking talents.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.