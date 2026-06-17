Who is Marcos Senesi? Argentina footballer goes viral while Messi scores his first World Cup hat-trick

Marcos Senesi is trending high. The Argentine defender has gone viral amid Argentina’s first match in the World Cup 2026.

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly closing in on signing the Bournemouth centre-back on a free transfer. The Transfer Spurs are in advanced talks to sign the 29-year-old Argentine player.

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Personal terms are yet to be finalised, but the deal is progressing towards completion, the BBC reported. Senesi had turned down a third new contract offer from Bournemouth in December.

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He then started talks with major overseas clubs. He now looks set to remain in the Premier League, according to the publication.

In four seasons at Bournemouth, Senesi made 128 appearances. He joined Feyenoord from the Dutch side in 2022. He played all but one league game this season. Bournemouth finished sixth and qualified for Europe for the first time in their history.

Tottenham finished 17th last season and narrowly avoided relegation. Chief executive Vinai Venkatesham acknowledged the scale of reconstruction needed.

"The squad needs work and hasn't got the right balance," the BBC quoted him as saying. "This transfer window, in particular, is going to be critical," he added.

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Spurs are also closing in on out-of-contract Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson, the publication added.

Senesi, a three-cap Argentina international himself, watched his captain make history.

Messi in Argentina vs Algeria Senesi's trending status received an additional boost today. His teammate, Lionel Messi, produced a stunning performance for Argentina against Algeria.

Messi scored all three goals in a 3-0 Group J victory at Kansas City Stadium. It was his 200th international cap and his record sixth World Cup appearance. This was the first time he scored a hat-trick in the World Cup.

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He broke the deadlock in the 17th minute with a spectacular 30-yard curler past goalkeeper Luca Zidane. His second arrived on the hour after pouncing on a Mac Allister rebound. His third, a trademark curling finish in the 76th minute, completed the hat-trick.

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The hat-trick took Messi to 16 career World Cup goals. That equals Miroslav Klose's all-time record. He was substituted to a standing ovation three minutes later, making way for youngster Nico Paz.

Argentina’s next match is against Austria. The Group J match will take place on 22 June at 10:30 PM (India time). Fans will be eager to see whether Marcos Senesi plays in this match.

The match will take place at the Dallas Stadium, formerly known as the AT&T Stadium, in Texas, United States.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.