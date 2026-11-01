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Who is Michael Carrick? From Manchester United midfielder to manager under pressure amid Premier League relegation fears

Manchester United are languishing in 17th place with seven points in the Premier League, one spot above the relegation zone. 

PN Vishnu
Published1 Nov 2026, 02:36 PM IST
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Manager Michael Carrick is reportedly under pressure at Manchester United amid a poor run of form.
Manager Michael Carrick is reportedly under pressure at Manchester United amid a poor run of form. (Action Images via Reuters)
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Michael Carrick has gone from being one of Manchester United's most dependable midfielders to managing the club during one of their most difficult periods in recent years.

The 44-year-old Englishman, who enjoyed considerable success at Old Trafford as a player, is now facing mounting pressure as manager following Manchester United's disappointing start to the 2026-27 Premier League season.

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Manchester United's 2-0 defeat to Chelsea on Saturday extended their winless run across all competitions to nine matches.

The result left the Red Devils 17th in the Premier League standings, just one point above the relegation zone, increasing scrutiny over Carrick's position.

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Who is Michael Carrick?

Born on 28 July, 1981, in Wallsend, England, Carrick began his professional football career at West Ham United. He progressed through the club's youth system before making his senior debut in 1999. After establishing himself at West Ham, he joined Tottenham Hotspur in 2004.

His performances at Tottenham attracted Manchester United's attention, and Sir Alex Ferguson brought him to Old Trafford in 2006. Carrick subsequently became an important part of United's midfield during one of the most successful periods in the club's history.

During his 12-year association with Manchester United, Carrick made 464 appearances and scored 24 goals. He won five Premier League titles, the UEFA Champions League, the FA Cup, two League Cups, the UEFA Europa League and the FIFA Club World Cup.

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Known for his passing ability, positional awareness and composure on the ball, Carrick also represented England internationally. He earned 34 senior caps between 2001 and 2015.

Carrick announced his retirement from professional football in 2018 and subsequently joined Manchester United's coaching staff.

From Manchester United coach to manager

Following his retirement, Carrick worked under Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as part of Manchester United's coaching setup.

When Solskjaer left the club in November 2021, Carrick took temporary charge of the first team. He oversaw three matches, registering victories against Villarreal and Arsenal, alongside a draw against Chelsea, before departing following the appointment of Ralf Rangnick.

In October 2022, Carrick returned to management after being appointed the manager of Middlesbrough. He guided the Championship side from 21st place to fourth in his first season, securing a place in the promotion play-offs.

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Although Middlesbrough did not secure promotion to the Premier League, Carrick remained in charge for two-and-a-half years before leaving the club in 2025.

Why is Michael Carrick under pressure at Manchester United?

Carrick returned to Manchester United in January 2026 as interim head coach following Ruben Amorim's departure. His initial spell proved successful, with the team securing 11 victories in 16 matches and finishing third in the Premier League. As a result, United returned to the UEFA Champions League for the first time since the 2023-24 season.

On 22 May, Manchester United confirmed his appointment as permanent head coach on a two-year contract.

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However, his second spell has been considerably more difficult. United's nine-match winless run, which includes their latest defeat to Chelsea, has placed Carrick under significant pressure.

The club has reportedly decided to assess his position during the November international break rather than make an immediate managerial change.

With United hovering just above the relegation zone, Carrick faces an important period in his managerial career. The former midfielder must now attempt to revive the team's Premier League campaign and restore consistency at a club where he once enjoyed considerable success as a player.

About the Author

PN Vishnu

PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More

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