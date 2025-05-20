Who is Naushad Moosa? India's new head coach for U-23 men's national football team

Former footballer Naushad Moosa was on Tuesday appointed as the new head coach of the Indian U-23 men's national team, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced. Moosa will take charge of the Indian team on June 1 when they begin their camp in Kolkata.

Moosa's appointment comes after AIFF's long-term aim of preparing India U-23 national team for the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi and Nagoya, in Japan. Moosa's immediate assignment will be the two exposure matches in Dushanbe where India will face Tajikistan (June 18) and Kyrgyz Republic (June 21).

Naushad Moosa - All you need to know Born in Maharashtra, Moosa started his career in football as a defender with East Bengal in the National Football League (now I-League). He was a part of the East Bengal's historic victory over J. League Division 1 side Verdy Kawasaki in the Asian Cup Winners Cup in 1997.

A few days later, Moosa was once again a part of the East Bengal side that defeated KBL-FC Kochi 3-1 to win the IFA Shield in Kolkata. He left East Bengal in 1998 to join Mahindra United but failed to replicate the similar success like with the red and gold. He had also played for another Kolkata-based club Mohammedan Sporting.

Moosa had also played for India for four years from 1994 to 1998.

Nausad Moosa's coaching career As far his coaching career is concerned, Moosa was the coach of the Mumbai youth team from 2008 to 2013. He took over as Air India head coach in 2013, replacing Godfrey Pereira. However, Moosa failed to win a single game during his three-month tenure of the club.

From 2013 to 2016, Moosa managed Pune FC youth team and guided the side to two I-League U20 titles in 2012 and 2013. He also led the team to Pune Football League title in 2016.