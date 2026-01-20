Who is new Indian women's football head coach Amelia Valverde? 10 points to know about 39-year-old Costa Rican

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Tuesday announced Amelia Valverde as the new head coach of the senior Indian women's football team. The 39-year-old from Costa Rica has already joined the Indian camp in Antalya, Turkiye, as the Blue Tigresses are preparing for the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 in Australia, scheduled for March.
Valverde will join the likes of Crispin Chettri, Priya PV, and Mario Aguiar in the Indian women's football backroom staff. Valverde has brought along goalkeeping coach Eli Avila and strength and conditioning coach Jose Sanchez.
A former goalkeeper herself, Avila has worked alongside Valverde in the Costa Rican women's national team and at CF Monterrey. Sanchez was previously part of the Costa Rican national team setup and club side Deportivo Saprissa. In the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026, India have been clubbed with the likes of Japan, Vietnam and Chinese Taipei in Group C.
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.