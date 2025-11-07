Who is Ryan Williams? Bengaluru FC midfielder sacrifices Australian passport to live Indian national football team dream

Ryan Williams ushered a new era in Indian football after the midfielder gave up his Australian citizenship and officially became an Indian citizen. The 32-year-old's transition to Indian citizenship is the second such case of All India Football Federation's (AIFF) initiative to bring in Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) in the national football team.

Williams' Indian citizenship handover ceremony was conducted by legendary Sunil Chhetri at the Bengaluru FC's training facility. The winger got a string backing from his family, Bengaluru FC management and the Karnataka State Football Association. The final approval came from the ministerial level in New Delhi.

With Williams now eligible to play for the Indian national team, he will now join the national camp in Bengaluru before the AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Bangladesh on November 18.

“Honoured to make official what’s long felt true. Grateful for the love, the opportunity, and the sense of belonging this country has given me. As you can see, the last round of interviews was the hardest. India, I’m one of your own!” Williams wrote in an Instagram post.

Before Williams, Japan-born Izumi Arata took Indian citizenship to play for India in 2012. Arata qualified because of his father who was born in Gujarat. Arata played for India in nine matches from 2013 and 2014.

Who is Ryan Williams? All you need to know Williams had an Indian connection before he was born. His mother was born in an Anglo-Indian family in Mumbai while his father was born in Kent, England. Before that, Williams' maternal grandfather Lincoln “Linky” Grostate represented Bombay (now Mumbai) in the Santosh Trophy in 1950s.

After his initial years in Australia, Williams shifted to England and joined Portsmouth in 2010 on a scholarship with the clubs' academy side. He was gradually elevated to the senior side the next year and made his debut for the club at a professional level against Middlesbrough.

Thereafter, Williams plied his trade for Fulham, and lower tier clubs Gillingham, Oxford United, Barnsley and Rotherham United before returning to Portsmouth in 2019. He played for Oxford for a year in 2021 before signing for Perth Glory, signing a three-year contract.

However, the next year, Williams was moved to India to sign for Bengaluru FC. At the international level, Williams represented Australia at the 2012 AFC U-19 Championship in United Arab Emirates and at the 2013 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Turkey.

His only appearance for the senior Australian team came in 2019 during a friendly game against South Korea. Williams came in as a second-half substitute in the game.

How did Ryan Williams move to India happen? Williams first expressed his desire to play for the Indian national team through Sunil Chhetri.“Sunil Chhetri gave the first information about Ryan Williams, who wants to play for India by giving up his Australian passport. From then on, the process started,” AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey told PTI.

Indian laws don't allow dual citizenship despite having roots in the country. In December 2008, the then Sports Ministry, under MS Gill, formed a policy which allowed only Indian players to compete at the international events, thus making the OCI and PIO (Person of Indian Origin) ineligible to play for India unless they give up their foreign citizenship and apply for an Indian passport.