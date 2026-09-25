Who is Ryan Williams? Indian from Down Under takes Panama by surprise with a first-half strike in Bengaluru

Ryan Dale Williams is turning out Indian football's new hope after the Australian-turned-Indian gave the Blue Tigers a surprise lead in the first half of their FIFA Friendly against Panama at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday. India are ranked 94 places below Panama at 138th.

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Ranked 44th in the world, Panama came into the clash after their show at the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the USA, Mexico and Canada. With 14 players from the World Cup squad, the CONCACAF side were left frustrated by the Indian defence in front of handful of spectators in Bengaluru.

Having failed thrice to keep his shot on the goal, Williams made sure he was fourth time lucky just five minutes from the half-time with Akash Mishra providing the assist. The Mumbai City FC footballer throws the ball to Bijoy Vargese, who plays it again to Akash.

The 24-year-old sends in a long ball from the left for Williams, who ran behind Panama's defence in front of Jones Cordoba Joseph Edward and Victor Mullins. Williams kept the ball on the far post and shot past Panama goalkeeper Marcos Reyes to give India the lead.

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All you need to know about Ryan Williams Williams became the second overseas footballer to give his birth country passport and represent Indian football team. He was born in Subiaco, Perth in 1993 to mother Audrey (from an Anglo-Indian family in Mumbai) and father Eric, who hails from the United Kingdom.

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With Indian law prohibiting dual citizenship, Williams had to give up his Australian passport as the national sports policy requires only full citizens to represent the country. Even the OCI (Overseas Citizens of India) and PIO (Persons of Indian Origin) athletes also have to formally renounce their foreign passports before they can become eligible to play for India.

In the process, Williams became the second footballer after Japanese-born Arata Izumi to represent his mother's country. Izumi played nine international matches for India from 2013 and 2014.

Following the retirement of Sunil Chhetri, the Indian football team needed an experienced leader in front of the goal, with Williams offering what the national team needed. The Australian forward started on an explosive note with his first goal for India in just four minutes on debut.

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Williams found the back of the net against Hong Kong in the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers in Kochi in the fourth minute - the fastest goal ever on debut for India. In fact, Williams' maternal grandfather Linky Grostate was a part of the erstwhile Bombay team that defeated then-mighty Bengal in the 1956 Santosh Trophy semifinals.

Ryan Williams' football career After spending his initial years in Australia, Williams moved to England in 2010 and joined Portsmouth’s academy. He was promoted to the senior side a year later and made his debut against Middlesbrough. He also plied his trade for Fulham, Barnsley, Rotherham United and Oxford United across League One, Two and Championship football.

Williams returned to Australia at Perth Glory in 2022 in the A-League before shifting to India after just a year at Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League. It was during his time at Bengaluru FC, that Williams made his mind of playing for India, encouraged by talismanic Chhetri.

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At the international level, Williams represented Australia at the 2012 AFC U-19 Championship in the UAE and the 2013 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Turkiye. His only appearance for Australian senior side came in 2019 against Republic of Korea, featuring as a second-half substitute.

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It was due to the fact that the Australia vs Republic of Korea was a non-competitive match, the FIFA regulations allowed him to switch nations.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in