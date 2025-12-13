Who is Satadru Dutta? Meet the organiser of Messi event as chaos erupts as Kolkata stadium

Satadru Dutta, the promoter behind Lionel Messi’s much-hyped India visit, found himself at the centre of attention on Sunday after scenes of chaos erupted at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium, forcing the Argentina captain to leave the venue barely 20 minutes after arriving.

Dutta, a Kolkata-based sports organiser credited with bringing several global football icons to India over the years, was seen repeatedly appealing to crowds to clear space around Messi as tensions spiralled inside the stadium.

Who is Satadru Dutta? Hailing from Hooghly, a town known for its footballing heritage, Satadru Dutta has long positioned himself as a key figure in sports promotion in India. An MBA graduate from West Bengal University of Technology, Dutta previously worked with corporate firms such as L&FS and HSBC before transitioning into sports marketing and philanthropy, NewsX reported.

Advertisement

In 2011, he founded A Satadru Dutta Initiative, a platform that combines sports promotion, celebrity management and social causes. Over the years, he has been associated with bringing international football stars such as Ronaldinho, Cafu, Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi and Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez to India.

As the sole promoter of Messi’s ongoing “GOAT India Tour”, Dutta personally received the football legend at the airport and described the visit as historic for Kolkata and Indian football.

Chaos at Salt Lake Stadium Messi’s appearance, promoted as a once-in-a-lifetime event, quickly descended into disorder after the World Cup-winning captain arrived at the stadium around 11.30 am. Angry spectators hurled water bottles and other objects onto the pitch, while several fans breached barricades and ran onto the field.

Advertisement

Police struggled to regain control as chairs were ripped out and thrown. Significant damage was reported at the stadium, which had earlier been renovated for the FIFA Under-17 World Cup in 2017.

What triggered the unrest? The unrest was fuelled by frustration among fans who had paid between ₹4,000 and ₹18,000 for tickets. Many had arrived hours early, wearing Argentina, Barcelona and Inter Miami jerseys, hoping to see Messi up close.

Advertisement

Their anger was directed at a group of nearly 100 people who surrounded Messi upon his arrival. The group included West Bengal Sports Minister Aroop Biswas, Mohun Bagan president Debasish Dutta, general secretary Srinjoy Bose, and members of Messi’s entourage, including Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul.

With most spectators confined to the stands and forced to watch Messi on giant screens, tempers flared.

Dutta’s warnings ignored As Messi’s white SUV entered the athletic track amid chants of “Messi, Messi”, Dutta was repeatedly heard making announcements over the public address system.

“People have paid a lot of money to come and see Messi,” he said in Bangla, warning that the footballer would leave if those crowding him did not move away. The appeals went largely unheeded as guests and officials continued to surround the star, many attempting to take selfies.

Advertisement

A brief appearance, then exit Despite the growing unrest, Messi briefly met hooking former Kolkata club players assembled for a friendly match scheduled as part of the programme. He waved to the crowd, drawing loud cheers, but remained constantly surrounded.

As boos began to ripple through the stands, Messi was presented with a Mohun Bagan jersey amid the confusion. Moments later, he exited the stadium, cutting short what was meant to be a celebratory event.

‘A historic moment’, Dutta had said Before the event unravelled, Dutta had spoken enthusiastically about Messi’s return to India after 14 years, calling it a moment of celebration for Indian football.

“This time he is coming after winning the World Cup and his eighth Ballon d’Or,” Dutta said, adding that the visit had attracted unprecedented sponsorship interest. He argued that even a fraction of the commercial attention generated by Messi could help grassroots football in India.

Advertisement