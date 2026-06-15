Who is Vozinha? Cape Verde's 40-year-old custodian makes 7 saves to keep Spain at bay on FIFA World Cup 2026 debut

If there is one man who made the difference in the first half of Spain vs Cabo Verde at the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the Atlanta Stadium, it has to be Vozinha. One among the eight oldies to feature in the FIFA World Cup 2026, 40-year-old Cabo Verde goalkeeper made sure Spain do not score, denying the 2010 champions as many as thrice in the first 45 minutes.

Playing for the first time at the FIFA World Cup stage, Cabo Verde, who punched above Cameroon in the African qualifiers, played defensive as expected with occasional counter-attacks. While Spanish custodian Unai Simon standing idle for most of the first half, it was Vozinha who was kept busy by the likes of Marc Cucurella, Pedri, Ferran Torres and more.

Vozinha first moment of spotlight came around 37 minutes when Pedri cliped one for Cucurella into the box, who sent it back to the Pedri. The Barcelona star's shot was palmed away by Vozinha over the top. However, the flag went up for an off-side.

Two minutes later, Vozinha was at work again. This time Rodri fed Cucurella on the run who found Torres. The Barcelona star's shots hits the bar to bounce in front of Mikel Oyarzabal on rebound. Oyarzabal headed the ball on the follow-up, but Vozinha once again palmed it over the bar.

The third real chance for Spain came in the injury time of the first half. After Spain were awarded a corner, Pedri's shot met Aymeric Laporte in the centre. The Athletic Bilbao footballer headed it low towards the left corner, but Vozinha jumped towards the left to make a finger-tip save. Laporte can't believe it as both teams went into the half-time without scoring.

View full Image View full Image Cape Verde's Vozinha in action as he makes a save. ( Reuters )

All you need to know about Vozinha Born in Mindelo in Cabo Verde, Vozinha's real name is Josimar Jose Evora Dias. Vozinha began his professional career in 2007 at home club Batuque FC before moving to CS Mindelense.

Although he didn't play for any big teams, Vozinha's football journey took him across several countries - Progresso in Angola, Zimbru Chisinau in Moldova, Gil Vicente in Portugal, AEL Limassol in Cyprus and AS Trencin in Slovakia. At present, Vozinha plays for Chaves in Portugal's second division.

So far, Vozinha has played for Cabo Verde sin 81 international matches, with his international debut in 2012. Vozinha is a known face in African Cup of Nations. Vozinha's drea, finally came true at 40.

“It’s been a dream since I was a child," Vozinha told FIFA in an interview. "But, as we know, wherever you are in the world it’s pretty tricky trying to make it as a professional. Particularly when you’re living in Africa, and on an island.”

“I was one of the best keepers on my island but as a kid I was a bit small. Though I was the best, I didn’t get picked in trials because of my height,” explained Vozinha. “But over the years I’d see a lot of players leaving [the island of] Sao Vicente, mainly for Portugal as we’re one of their (former) colonies. As time went by my desire and my hopes started to grow.”