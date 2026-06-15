Who is Vozinha? Cape Verde's 40-year-old custodian makes 7 saves to keep Spain at bay on FIFA World Cup 2026 debut

If there is one man who made the difference in the first half of Spain vs Cabo Verde at the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the Atlanta Stadium, it has to be Vozinha. One among the eight oldies to feature in the FIFA World Cup 2026, 40-year-old Cabo Verde goalkeeper made sure Spain do not score, denying the 2010 champions as many as thrice in the first 45 minutes.

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Playing for the first time at the FIFA World Cup stage, Cabo Verde, who punched above Cameroon in the African qualifiers, played defensive as expected with occasional counter-attacks. While Spanish custodian Unai Simon standing idle for most of the first half, it was Vozinha who was kept busy by the likes of Marc Cucurella, Pedri, Ferran Torres and more.

Vozinha first moment of spotlight came around 37 minutes when Pedri cliped one for Cucurella into the box, who sent it back to the Pedri. The Barcelona star's shot was palmed away by Vozinha over the top. However, the flag went up for an off-side.

Two minutes later, Vozinha was at work again. This time Rodri fed Cucurella on the run who found Torres. The Barcelona star's shots hits the bar to bounce in front of Mikel Oyarzabal on rebound. Oyarzabal headed the ball on the follow-up, but Vozinha once again palmed it over the bar.

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The third real chance for Spain came in the injury time of the first half. After Spain were awarded a corner, Pedri's shot met Aymeric Laporte in the centre. The Athletic Bilbao footballer headed it low towards the left corner, but Vozinha jumped towards the left to make a finger-tip save. Laporte can't believe it as both teams went into the half-time without scoring.

Cape Verde's Vozinha in action as he makes a save.

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All you need to know about Vozinha Born in Mindelo in Cabo Verde, Vozinha's real name is Josimar Jose Evora Dias. Vozinha began his professional career in 2007 at home club Batuque FC before moving to CS Mindelense.

Although he didn't play for any big teams, Vozinha's football journey took him across several countries - Progresso in Angola, Zimbru Chisinau in Moldova, Gil Vicente in Portugal, AEL Limassol in Cyprus and AS Trencin in Slovakia. At present, Vozinha plays for Chaves in Portugal's second division.

So far, Vozinha has played for Cabo Verde sin 81 international matches, with his international debut in 2012. Vozinha is a known face in African Cup of Nations. Vozinha's drea, finally came true at 40.

“It’s been a dream since I was a child," Vozinha told FIFA in an interview. "But, as we know, wherever you are in the world it’s pretty tricky trying to make it as a professional. Particularly when you’re living in Africa, and on an island.”

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“I was one of the best keepers on my island but as a kid I was a bit small. Though I was the best, I didn’t get picked in trials because of my height,” explained Vozinha. “But over the years I’d see a lot of players leaving [the island of] Sao Vicente, mainly for Portugal as we’re one of their (former) colonies. As time went by my desire and my hopes started to grow.”

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In the second half, Vozinha added four more saves to his tally, to make it seven in the game as Cabo Verde snatched a historic point against the European heavyweights.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in