Who is Wesley Fofana? Five things to know about Chelsea defender after his decisive penalty miss in Carabao Cup

Wesley Fofana found himself at the centre of attention after Chelsea suffered a dramatic exit from the Carabao Cup following a penalty shootout defeat to Liverpool on Wednesday.

The French defender missed the decisive spot-kick as Liverpool defeated Chelsea 6-5 on penalties after the fourth-round tie ended 1-1 in regulation time at Anfield.

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Fofana's miss came after Liverpool goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili denied Chelsea debutant Emmanuel Emegha, while Ryan Gravenberch and Kostas Tsimikas had also failed to convert their attempts.

The result ended Chelsea's hopes of progressing to the quarterfinals, with Fofana experiencing a difficult evening in more ways than one. Earlier in the match, he had conceded a penalty after handling a corner, allowing Cody Gakpo to equalise just three minutes after Morgan Rogers had put Chelsea ahead from the spot.

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The 25-year-old has experienced an eventful career, having emerged as one of France's promising defensive talents before moving to the Premier League. Here are five things to know about the Chelsea centre-back.

Fofana began his football journey in Marseille Born on 17 December 2000 in Marseille, France, Fofana began playing football at several local clubs before joining Saint-Etienne's youth academy in 2015, aged 14.

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Unlike many professional footballers who enter established academies at a very young age, Fofana did not join a professional youth setup until his teenage years. He progressed through Saint-Etienne's development system before making his senior debut in Ligue 1 during the 2018-19 season.

His performances subsequently earned him a regular place in the first team, attracting interest from clubs outside France.

Leicester City gave him Premier League breakthrough Fofana joined Leicester City from Saint-Etienne in October 2020, signing a five-year contract with the Foxes.

He made an immediate impression in English football, featuring in 38 matches across competitions during his debut season. His defensive performances earned him Leicester's Young Player of the Season award for 2020-21.

One of the significant moments of his Leicester career came in May 2021, when the Foxes defeated Chelsea 1-0 in the FA Cup final at Wembley. Fofana played an important role in Leicester's defensive effort as the club won the competition for the first time in its history.

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Chelsea signed him for reported £70 million Chelsea secured Fofana's services from Leicester City in August 2022, with the defender signing a seven-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

The transfer fee was widely reported to be worth around £70 million, making him one of the most expensive defenders in football at the time.

He made his Chelsea debut against West Ham United in September 2022. However, his first season at the club was interrupted by a knee injury sustained against AC Milan in the Champions League.

He subsequently returned to action and scored his first Premier League goal for Chelsea against Leeds United in March 2023.

Serious injuries disrupted his Chelsea career Injuries have been a significant obstacle in Fofana's career. In July 2023, he underwent anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction surgery, ruling him out of the entire 2023-24 season.

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Chelsea's Wesley Fofana looks dejected after missing a penalty during the Carabao Cup fourth round clash against Liverpool.

He returned to action the following campaign but suffered another setback after sustaining a hamstring injury in December 2024. Further surgery meant he missed another substantial period of football.

These interruptions affected his ability to establish himself as a regular presence in Chelsea's defence. Nevertheless, he returned to the first-team picture and continued competing for a starting position.

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He is a French international defender Fofana represents France and has featured at youth international level, including for the country's Under-21 team.

Primarily a centre-back, he is known for his physical presence, recovery speed and ability to carry the ball forward from defence. Standing at 1.85 metres, he offers Chelsea another option in central defence.

His ability to defend in open spaces and contribute to building attacks has been an important part of his appeal since his Leicester days.

However, his performance against Liverpool on Wednesday will be remembered for two costly moments: the handball that resulted in Gakpo's equaliser and the missed penalty that confirmed Chelsea's elimination from the Carabao Cup.

For Fofana, the immediate challenge will be to put the disappointing evening at Anfield behind him as Chelsea turn their attention to their upcoming Premier League fixtures.

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About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.