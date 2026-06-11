Who is Wilton Sampaio? Brazilian referee chosen to officiate during Mexico vs South Africa FIFA World Cup 2026 opener

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is just a few hours away from kick-off with one of the three hosts, Mexico, taking on South Africa in the curtain-raiser at the historic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Unlike the previous editions, 48 teams will participate at the FIFA World Cup 2026 for the first time, with as many as 1248 players relishing their dream.

As the final preparations are underway to start at the mega event, FIFA has announced the list of officials for the Mexico vs South Africa opener, with Wilton Sampaio entrusted to take charge of the opening game. Sampaio will be assisted by fellow Brazilians Bruno Pires and Bruno Boschilia as assistant referees. Paraguay’s Juan Gabriel Benítez will be the fourth official.

Colombia’s Nicolás Gallo will lead the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) team, with assists from Colombian Juan Lara while Frenchman Jérôme Brisard will act as Support VAR during the game.

All you need to know about Wilton Sampaio Born in Teresina de Goiás in Brazil, Sampaio started his journey as a referee as early as 15 years old and made his professional debut in 2009. The first major breakthrough in his career came in 2012 when Sampaio was chosen as one of the best during the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A championships.

A year later in 2013 Sampaio earned the FIFA badge and has grown in stature. Since then. Sampaio built an extensive resume in international football and is a regular face in the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana. Sampaio broke into the FIFA World Cup in 2018 in Russia as a part of the VAR team.

Besides international football, Sampaio has also officiated in Copa America matches, World Cup qualifiers and also at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. With more than a decade of international experience, Sampaio is one of the most decorated referees, heading into the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Controversial England's 1-2 loss to France in 2022 One of the most controversial matches in Sampaio's career, was England 1-2 quarterfinal loss to France in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Although the Brazilian awarded two penalties to England, the English players fumed at Sampaio as observers noted that he missed several fouls on Bukayo Saka and Harry Kane. England defender Harry Maguire blasted Sampaio post match.

"Really poor, very poor. From minute one: five, six fouls in the first 15 minutes, not one yellow card. For me, it’s a foul for the first goal, on Bukayo. I can’t really go into explaining how bad (Sampaio’s) performance really was. I don’t want to go into too much, because I’ll end up getting fined, but it was really, really poor," Maguire had said.

In fact, former England footballer, Gary Neville minced no words on Sampaio. “The referee, I thought he had an absolute nightmare. An absolute joke of a referee. I am not saying that was all down to England’s defeat, people will say that’s excuses, but he was just a bad referee. Rank, bad,” Neville was quoted as saying to ITV.

Wilton Sampaio is no stranger in Mexico Sampaio is no stranger to Mexican fans. At the FIFA Club World Cup last year, Sampaio officiated the high-profile game between Rayados and Inter Milan when finished at 1-1. He also oversaw the play-off game between Club America and Los Angeles FC, which the later won to secure a place in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

He had also officiated Mexico's 2-0 win over Jamaica at the Copa América Centenario 2016. The 44-year-old is a regular face in Brazilian Serie A.

Can Mexico break the trend? Mexico usually hit a wall when they play on the opening day of the FIFA World Cup. Of the seven previous occurrences, El Tri's record is five losses and two draws. Mexico get another shot on Thursday when they host South Africa to kick off the 48-team tournament.

Mexico lost their opening-day games in 1930, 1950, 1954, 1958 and 1962 and had draws in 1970 - at home - and 2010. Some of those tournaments had games kicking off simultaneously on opening day, such as Uruguay in 1930 when France beat Mexico 4-1 while the United States defeated Belgium 3-0.