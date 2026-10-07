Who will don Argentina’s No. 10 jersey after Lionel Messi? 5 possible candidates

Argentina icon Lionel Messi signed off from international football in style, making major contributions to his team's 3-0 win over Benin in a friendly match in Buenos Aires on Tuesday.

Messi provided two assists in the second half and later converted a penalty as he finished his international career with 208 appearances and 126 goals.

Throughout most of his football career, Messi has been synonymous with the No. 10 jersey. He has worn the iconic No. 10 jersey for Argentina since March 2009, when the Albiceleste took on Venezuela in a FIFA World Cup 2010 qualifier.

While Messi has left a lasting legacy on football, Argentina will not be able to retire the jersey because of FIFA rules. This means another player is set to don the No. 10 jersey following Messi's retirement.

The legendary Diego Maradona is another player who has worn the iconic jersey in the past. Here are the players who could potentially don the shirt next.

Nico Paz According to ESPN Argentina, Nico Paz is the frontrunner to take over the No 10 from Messi. The 22-year-old is still very early into his international career, having scored four goals in 14 matches for the Albiceleste.

Paz is a left-footed creator who can operate between midfield and attack, making his playmaking style particularly suited to the traditional role associated with Argentina's No. 10.

However, there is one catch: Scaloni's contract expires in December 2026, which means that, should he quit as head coach, Paz may not be a certainty to don the No.10 jersey. Only time will tell whether the Como player gets to don the iconic jersey.

Enzo Fernandez Enzo Fernández, who recently moved to Manchester City, has donned the No.24 jersey for the majority of his international career. The 25-year-old has gone on to become one of the most integral players for Argentina, playing a crucial role in their 2022 FIFA World Cup title triumph.

However, one aspect in which Paz is ahead of Enzo is the positions the two players operate in. Enzo operates more deeply in midfield, whereas Paz naturally operates as an attacking midfielder.

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The only reason Argentina might consider the former Chelsea player for the No.10 jersey is his international experience and seniority.

Franco Mastantuono Franco Mastantuono is another young player who has entered the discussion, reportedly. The 19-year-old has already experienced the pressure of wearing Argentina's No. 10. He was given the number for the September 2025 match against Ecuador when Messi was unavailable, making him the last Argentina player other than Messi to wear the shirt before the veteran's farewell period.

Mastantuono's age and attacking ability make him a candidate for the long term, although, once again, Paz currently appears to have the stronger case.

Alexis Mac Allister Alexis Mac Allister is another established option. The Liverpool midfielder has already worn No. 10 at club level and has also used the number for Argentina's youth teams.

View full Image View full Image Alexis Mac Allister could also be considered for the Argentina No 10 jersey. ( Reuters )

His technical ability and experience make him a credible candidate, although his usual role is deeper than the attacking position traditionally associated with the shirt.

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Thiago Almada Thiago Almada is another option. The attacking midfielder has played an increasingly important role under Scaloni and previously wore No. 10 for Argentina at the youth level.