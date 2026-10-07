Who will don Argentina’s No. 10 jersey after Lionel Messi? 5 possible candidates

Argentina icon Lionel Messi signed off from international football in style, making major contributions to his team's 3-0 win over Benin in a friendly match in Buenos Aires on Tuesday.

Messi provided two assists in the second half and later converted a penalty as he finished his international career with 208 appearances and 126 goals.

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Throughout most of his football career, Messi has been synonymous with the No. 10 jersey. He has worn the iconic No. 10 jersey for Argentina since March 2009, when the Albiceleste took on Venezuela in a FIFA World Cup 2010 qualifier.

While Messi has left a lasting legacy on football, Argentina will not be able to retire the jersey because of FIFA rules. This means another player is set to don the No. 10 jersey following Messi's retirement.

The legendary Diego Maradona is another player who has worn the iconic jersey in the past. Here are the players who could potentially don the shirt next.

Nico Paz According to ESPN Argentina, Nico Paz is the frontrunner to take over the No 10 from Messi. The 22-year-old is still very early into his international career, having scored four goals in 14 matches for the Albiceleste.

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Paz is a left-footed creator who can operate between midfield and attack, making his playmaking style particularly suited to the traditional role associated with Argentina's No. 10.

However, there is one catch: Scaloni's contract expires in December 2026, which means that, should he quit as head coach, Paz may not be a certainty to don the No.10 jersey. Only time will tell whether the Como player gets to don the iconic jersey.

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Enzo Fernandez Enzo Fernández, who recently moved to Manchester City, has donned the No.24 jersey for the majority of his international career. The 25-year-old has gone on to become one of the most integral players for Argentina, playing a crucial role in their 2022 FIFA World Cup title triumph.

However, one aspect in which Paz is ahead of Enzo is the positions the two players operate in. Enzo operates more deeply in midfield, whereas Paz naturally operates as an attacking midfielder.

Also Read | Lionel Messi marks Argentina farewell with final goal vs Benin | watch video

The only reason Argentina might consider the former Chelsea player for the No.10 jersey is his international experience and seniority.

Franco Mastantuono Franco Mastantuono is another young player who has entered the discussion, reportedly. The 19-year-old has already experienced the pressure of wearing Argentina's No. 10. He was given the number for the September 2025 match against Ecuador when Messi was unavailable, making him the last Argentina player other than Messi to wear the shirt before the veteran's farewell period.

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Mastantuono's age and attacking ability make him a candidate for the long term, although, once again, Paz currently appears to have the stronger case.

Alexis Mac Allister Alexis Mac Allister is another established option. The Liverpool midfielder has already worn No. 10 at club level and has also used the number for Argentina's youth teams.

Alexis Mac Allister could also be considered for the Argentina No 10 jersey.

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His technical ability and experience make him a credible candidate, although his usual role is deeper than the attacking position traditionally associated with the shirt.

Also Read | Ronaldo vs Messi: How national team exits reflect their contrasting careers

Thiago Almada Thiago Almada is another option. The attacking midfielder has played an increasingly important role under Scaloni and previously wore No. 10 for Argentina at the youth level.

His ability to operate as a playmaker, winger or attacking midfielder makes him one of the players capable of filling some of the creative responsibilities Messi leaves behind.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.