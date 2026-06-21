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Who won FIFA World Cup's 1000th match? 5 talking points from historic football match at Monterrey Stadium in Mexico

The Tunisia vs Japan was the 1000th encounter at the FIFA World Cup, marking a historic chapter in football's greatest show on the earth. Japan defeated Tunisia 4-0.

Koushik Paul
Updated21 Jun 2026, 11:41 AM IST
Japan's Daichi Kamada celebrates scoring the first goal at FIFA World Cup's 1000th match.
Japan's Daichi Kamada celebrates scoring the first goal at FIFA World Cup's 1000th match. (AP Photo)
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Japan etched their name into the history books on Sunday at the Monterrey Stadium in Mexico, eliminating Tunisia from the race for the knockouts, winning 4-0 in the 1000th encounter of the FIFA World Cup. Ayase Ueda scored twice while Daichi Kamada and Junya Ito were also on target as the Asian giants joined the Netherlands on four points at the top of Group F.

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Tunisia were eliminated from contention for the knockout stage following the loss. Following the win, Japan and Netherlands now have four points each from their first two games. Sweden are placed third with three points. With Tunisia eliminated, it will be a fight for top two between three teams.

The team that finish third in Group F after the round-robin stage, can still qualify for the round of 32, but will have to wait till June 28 (last day of group stage matches) as eight best third-placed teams will make the cut in the knockouts.

More to follow...

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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