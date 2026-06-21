Who won FIFA World Cup's 1000th match? 5 talking points from historic football match at Monterrey Stadium in Mexico

Japan etched their name into the history books on Sunday at the Monterrey Stadium in Mexico, eliminating Tunisia from the race for the knockouts, winning 4-0 in the 1000th encounter of the FIFA World Cup. Ayase Ueda scored twice while Daichi Kamada and Junya Ito were also on target as the Asian giants joined the Netherlands on four points at the top of Group F.
Tunisia were eliminated from contention for the knockout stage following the loss. Following the win, Japan and Netherlands now have four points each from their first two games. Sweden are placed third with three points. With Tunisia eliminated, it will be a fight for top two between three teams.
The team that finish third in Group F after the round-robin stage, can still qualify for the round of 32, but will have to wait till June 28 (last day of group stage matches) as eight best third-placed teams will make the cut in the knockouts.
More to follow...