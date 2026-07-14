France clash with Spain with stunning head-to-head history: Who'll win, Mbappe or Yamal? Check semi-final prediction

France will take on Spain in the semi-final of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The match takes place on Wednesday, 15 July, with kick-off at 12:30 AM for viewers in India.

The match will be held at the Dallas Stadium (AT&T Stadium) in Arlington, Texas, United States. The winner of this match will have to face the winner of the Argentina vs England clash in the final.

France vs Spain: Head-to-Head Spain lead the all-time head-to-head record against France. They've won 18 matches, compared to France's 13 victories. There have also been 7 draws between the sides. This covers 38 meetings in total, dating back to 1922.

Spain have dominated recent competitive fixtures particularly strongly. They won 5-4 in the 2025 Nations League semi-final. They also beat France 2-1 in the 2024 Euro semi-final. France, however, won the 2021 Nations League final 2-1.

The two sides have only met once at the World Cup. France won that Round of 16 tie 3-1 in 2006. Spain beat France twice at the previous European Championships. France famously won the 1984 Euro final on home soil.

Team Form Both France and Spain enter their World Cup semi-final unbeaten. World No. 1 France have won all 6 matches so far. Kylian Mbappé leads their attack, having already scored 8 tournament goals.

France have conceded just 2 goals across the entire campaign. They beat Paraguay 1-0 in the Round of 16 and Morocco 2-0 in the quarter-final. They currently ride a perfect 6-match winning streak.

Spain, ranked 3rd, arrive on an extraordinary 36-match unbeaten run. They've conceded just 1 goal throughout this World Cup campaign. Spain beat Belgium 2-1 in their quarterfinal fixture, Portugal 1-0 in the Round of 16 and Austria 3-0 in the Round of 32.

France lead in the number of goals scored, 16 compared to Spain's 11. Both teams boast historically dominant, nearly flawless overall form.

France vs Spain: Key Players Kylian Mbappe (France): Mbappe remains the tournament's top scorer and France's biggest threat. His pace and finishing could force Spain's defence deep. Isolating defenders in transition could prove decisive against Spain's compact backline.

Antoine Griezmann (France): The attacking midfielder bridges France's defence and attack effectively. His tactical intelligence helps dictate tempo and open midfield spaces. His defensive work rate also helps launch quick counter-attacks.

Lamine Yamal (Spain): The 19-year-old drives chaos for Spain from the right flank. His dribbling and unpredictability will test France's defensive structure. His crossing and vision remain vital for creating scoring chances.

Rodri (Spain): The defensive midfielder anchors Spain's midfield, recycling possession and shielding the defence. He aims to suffocate France's transitions and control the overall rhythm. This allows Spain's attackers to dominate possession safely up front.

Match Strategy This semi-final represents a clash between contrasting footballing philosophies entirely. France favour ruthless verticality while Spain prefer controlled possession. Didier Deschamps now defends higher than in previous tournaments.

France's "rest defence" sits roughly 13 metres higher than before. Rabiot and Tchouameni form an industrious midfield pairing instead. France's front 4 interchanges fluidly, featuring Olise, Dembele and Barcola.

Spain, under Luis de la Fuente, plan to play themselves proactively. They aim to counter-press intensely, stopping France's rapid transitions immediately.

Rodri and Fabian Ruiz will control the tempo from deep positions. Spain will exploit wide areas through Lamine Yamal in particular.

The game may hinge on space behind Spain's midfield pivot. If Rodri struggles, Mbappe and Dembele could exploit gaps ruthlessly.

France vs Spain: Who’ll Win? Major publications and predictive models heavily favour France overall. Analysts expect a competitive match, but France hold a clear edge.

Opta gives France a 42.1% chance in regulation time. Spain's chance stands at 31.8%, with extra time likely otherwise. Dimers Predictive Analytics also backs France, giving them 39.8% likelihood.

BBC Sport's Chris Sutton praised Spain's fluid possession play but ultimately favoured France. “Whether Yamal comes alive or Mikel Merino pops up again, Spain will score. I just think France will score more,” he wrote while predicting a 3-1 scoreline in France’s favour.

CBS Sports highlighted France's lethal offensive lines as the deciding factor. "It's hard to see Spain keeping Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, Desire Doue and Bradley Barcola at bay for 90 minutes," Martin Green said.

The Dallas Morning News predicted a tight 3-2 French victory. Most SportsDay writers and editors cited Mbappe's brilliance and France's squad depth specifically. They predict a 3-2 or 2-1 scoreline.

Covers.com backed France to win directly within regulation time. They noted Spain's high defensive line could be exploited badly.

How to Watch France vs Spain ZEE5 and Unite8 Sports will broadcast the France vs Spain match at the FIFA World Cup 2026. A standard ZEE5 subscription covers live streaming access.

Both Hindi and English commentaries are available on Unite8 Sports channels. The HD version is also available for TV viewers.