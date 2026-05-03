Why Benjamin Sesko's controversial goal during Manchester United vs Liverpool was allowed? Premier League explains

Manchester United secured a UEFA Champions League spot for the next season with a thrilling win 3-2over Liverpool at the Old Trafford on Sunday. The Red Devils were 2-0 up inside the first 15 minutes through Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko, before a lack of concentration in the defence saw Arne Slot's side level with goals from Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo on 47th and 56th minute respectively.

However, it was Kobbie Mainoo's stunning low right-footer that secured Michael Carrick's side full three points. Despite the win, it was Sesko's goal in the 14th minute that became a topic of debate. Bruno Fernandes flicked the ball from the right side of the penalty box, only for Liverpool goalie Freddie Woodman, who lunged to slap the ball away.

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The ball fell in front of Sesko, and climbed up on the Slovenian's thigh to bounce off his chest and eventually into the net, sparkling immediate protests of a handball from the Liverpool players.

Premier League explains Benjamin Sekso's goal Tasked for the checking the goal, match official Stuart Attwell checked the goal for close to three minutes to determine whether the ball made any contact with Sesko's hands or arm before going into the net. Several angles were checked before Attwell ruled it in favour of Sesko.

To add more clarity on the incident, Premier League's Match Centre released a statement on X (formerly Twitter) with an explanation on why the goal was allowed to stand. “The referee’s call of goal was checked and confirmed by VAR – with it deemed there was no conclusive evidence that Sesko handled the ball before scoring,” the release said.

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What this win means for Manchester United? Victory saw Michael Carrick achieve the target that he had set when in January he was handed the role of head coach until the end of the season. Rescuing Manchester United's season from freefall, he has led the club to third in the standings and produced statement wins against Arsenal, Manchester City and now Liverpool.

The win will further strengthen the calls for Carrick to be handed the job on a permanent basis. To the delight of its fans, Manchester United also completed a league double of home-and-away wins against Liverpool for the first time since the 2015-16 campaign.

Third-placed Manchester United opened up a six-point lead over Liverpool and are guaranteed to finish in the top five. The Red Devils returned to Champions League after a two-year hiatus.