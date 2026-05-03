Why Benjamin Sesko's controversial goal during Manchester United vs Liverpool was allowed? Premier League explains

Manchester United secured a UEFA Champions League spot for the next season with a thrilling win 3-2over Liverpool at the Old Trafford on Sunday. The Red Devils were 2-0 up inside the first 15 minutes through Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko, before a lack of concentration in the defence saw Arne Slot's side level with goals from Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo on 47th and 56th minute respectively.
However, it was Kobbie Mainoo's stunning low right-footer that secured Michael Carrick's side full three points. Despite the win, it was Sesko's goal in the 14th minute that became a topic of debate. Bruno Fernandes flicked the ball from the right side of the penalty box, only for Liverpool goalie Freddie Woodman, who lunged to slap the ball away.
The ball fell in front of Sesko, and climbed up on the Slovenian's thigh to bounce off his chest and eventually into the net, sparkling immediate protests of a handball from the Liverpool players.
Tasked for the checking the goal, match official Stuart Attwell checked the goal for close to three minutes to determine whether the ball made any contact with Sesko's hands or arm before going into the net. Several angles were checked before Attwell ruled it in favour of Sesko.
To add more clarity on the incident, Premier League's Match Centre released a statement on X (formerly Twitter) with an explanation on why the goal was allowed to stand. “The referee’s call of goal was checked and confirmed by VAR – with it deemed there was no conclusive evidence that Sesko handled the ball before scoring,” the release said.
Victory saw Michael Carrick achieve the target that he had set when in January he was handed the role of head coach until the end of the season. Rescuing Manchester United's season from freefall, he has led the club to third in the standings and produced statement wins against Arsenal, Manchester City and now Liverpool.
The win will further strengthen the calls for Carrick to be handed the job on a permanent basis. To the delight of its fans, Manchester United also completed a league double of home-and-away wins against Liverpool for the first time since the 2015-16 campaign.
Third-placed Manchester United opened up a six-point lead over Liverpool and are guaranteed to finish in the top five. The Red Devils returned to Champions League after a two-year hiatus.
The last time Manchester United played in the UEFA Champions League was in the 2023-24 season, where they finished fourth in the group stage. In that edition, Manchester United notched up just a single win against Copenhagen. The group also had Bayern Munich and Galatasaray.
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
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