Lionel Messi was honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the United States' highest civilian award, by President Joe Biden on Saturday. However, the football icon was absent from the ceremony held at the White House.

Here's what the statement said

As per the statement, “The White House informed FIFA, who informed the club at the end of December that Leo was going to be awarded with this recognition. Leo, through the club, sent a letter to the White House saying that he is deeply honored and that it is a profound privilege to receive this recognition but that due to scheduling conflicts and prior commitments he was going to be unable to attend.”