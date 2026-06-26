Why Ecuador's upset win over Germany at FIFA World Cup 2026 is more than a victory for the South American side?

Germany stooped to a new low after Julian Nagelsmann-coached side suffered a shock 1-2 upset against Ecuador during their FIFA World Cup 2026 group E clash at the New York New Jersey Stadium on Friday. Although it was a dead rubber for Germany - qualified for Round of 32 - but for Ecuador, the victory meant the South American side are through to the knockouts as one of the best eight third-placed sides.

With two wins from three games, Germany finished on top of Group E with six points. In the other match of the day, Ivory Coast defeated Curacao 2-0 to finish on six points, but the Germans won the head-to-head tiebreaker. Ecuador finished third with four points.

Leroy Sane's controversial goal put Germany ahead in the second minute, but Ecuador scored for the first time in this World Cup in the ninth minute when Nilson Angulo equalized.

Then it became desperation late for Ecuador until Kevin Rodriguez, who entered in the 64th minute, flicked an incoming corner kick in front of the net, where Plata finished with a left-footed toe poke in the 77th minute.

The win is more than just a victory for the South American side. Not only it gave Ecuador a ticket to the knockouts at the World Cup for the first time since 2006, but also became the third team from the CONMEBOL region to defeat Germany at the football's grandest stage.

Before Ecuador, Brazil (2002) and Argentina (1986) were the only two sides from the CONMEBOL region to beat Germany at the FIFA World Cup. Ecuador coach Sebastian Beccacece called the win over Germany was the country's biggest World Cup result ever.

"Now it is time to celebrate. Time to share this feeling with your family, your friends, to drink your beer," the Argentine coach told a press conference. “It is the biggest victory for Ecuador in a World Cup. We worked for that, we came with the dream of making Ecuador's best cup ever, and now we did.”

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Germany equal Argentina in unwanted record It was Germany's 24th loss in the history of the World Cup in 115 matches, thus matching Argentina's tally. The three-time champions have lost 24 in 90World Cup games. Mexico lead the chart with 28 defeats in 63 matches.

Teams to lose most FIFA World Cup matches

Rank Team Matches Losses Goals Conceded 1 Mexico 63 28 101 2 Germany 115 24 134 2 Argentina 90 24 101 3 South Korea 41 23 81 4 Serbia 49 22 71 5 Uruguay 61 21 79