Why Ecuador's upset win over Germany at FIFA World Cup 2026 is more than a victory for the South American side?

Germany stooped to a new low after Julian Nagelsmann-coached side suffered a shock 1-2 upset against Ecuador during their FIFA World Cup 2026 group E clash at the New York New Jersey Stadium on Friday. Although it was a dead rubber for Germany - qualified for Round of 32 - but for Ecuador, the victory meant the South American side are through to the knockouts as one of the best eight third-placed sides.

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With two wins from three games, Germany finished on top of Group E with six points. In the other match of the day, Ivory Coast defeated Curacao 2-0 to finish on six points, but the Germans won the head-to-head tiebreaker. Ecuador finished third with four points.

Leroy Sane's controversial goal put Germany ahead in the second minute, but Ecuador scored for the first time in this World Cup in the ninth minute when Nilson Angulo equalized.

Then it became desperation late for Ecuador until Kevin Rodriguez, who entered in the 64th minute, flicked an incoming corner kick in front of the net, where Plata finished with a left-footed toe poke in the 77th minute.

The win is more than just a victory for the South American side. Not only it gave Ecuador a ticket to the knockouts at the World Cup for the first time since 2006, but also became the third team from the CONMEBOL region to defeat Germany at the football's grandest stage.

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Before Ecuador, Brazil (2002) and Argentina (1986) were the only two sides from the CONMEBOL region to beat Germany at the FIFA World Cup. Ecuador coach Sebastian Beccacece called the win over Germany was the country's biggest World Cup result ever.

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"Now it is time to celebrate. Time to share this feeling with your family, your friends, to drink your beer," the Argentine coach told a press conference. “It is the biggest victory for Ecuador in a World Cup. We worked for that, we came with the dream of making Ecuador's best cup ever, and now we did.”

Also Read | FIFA WC 2026: Neymar in tears after making Brazil comeback

Germany equal Argentina in unwanted record It was Germany's 24th loss in the history of the World Cup in 115 matches, thus matching Argentina's tally. The three-time champions have lost 24 in 90World Cup games. Mexico lead the chart with 28 defeats in 63 matches.

Teams to lose most FIFA World Cup matches

Rank Team Matches Losses Goals Conceded 1 Mexico 63 28 101 2 Germany 115 24 134 2 Argentina 90 24 101 3 South Korea 41 23 81 4 Serbia 49 22 71 5 Uruguay 61 21 79

Whom do Germany and Ecuador face next? As of now, Germany are yet to be assigned an opponent in the Round of 32. The 2014 champions will face one of the third placed teams from groups A, B. C, D or F on June 30 in Foxborough. As far as Ecuador are concerned, they are also yet to get an opponents.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in