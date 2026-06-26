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Why Ecuador's upset win over Germany at FIFA World Cup 2026 is more than a victory for the South American side?

Germany, who had already qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockouts, were beaten 1-2 by Ecuador in their final Group E clash. The win ensured Ecuador's ticket to the Round of 32 as one of the eight best third-placed teams.

Koushik Paul
Updated26 Jun 2026, 06:23 AM IST
Gonzalo Plata of Ecuador celebrates after scoring against Germany at the FIFA World Cup 2026.
Gonzalo Plata of Ecuador celebrates after scoring against Germany at the FIFA World Cup 2026.(AFP)
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Germany stooped to a new low after Julian Nagelsmann-coached side suffered a shock 1-2 upset against Ecuador during their FIFA World Cup 2026 group E clash at the New York New Jersey Stadium on Friday. Although it was a dead rubber for Germany - qualified for Round of 32 - but for Ecuador, the victory meant the South American side are through to the knockouts as one of the best eight third-placed sides.

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With two wins from three games, Germany finished on top of Group E with six points. In the other match of the day, Ivory Coast defeated Curacao 2-0 to finish on six points, but the Germans won the head-to-head tiebreaker. Ecuador finished third with four points.

Also Read | Who is Guillermo Ochoa, Mexican goalkeeper who grabbed headlines vs Czechia?

Leroy Sane's controversial goal put Germany ahead in the second minute, but Ecuador scored for the first time in this World Cup in the ninth minute when Nilson Angulo equalized.

Then it became desperation late for Ecuador until Kevin Rodriguez, who entered in the 64th minute, flicked an incoming corner kick in front of the net, where Plata finished with a left-footed toe poke in the 77th minute.

The win is more than just a victory for the South American side. Not only it gave Ecuador a ticket to the knockouts at the World Cup for the first time since 2006, but also became the third team from the CONMEBOL region to defeat Germany at the football's grandest stage.

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Before Ecuador, Brazil (2002) and Argentina (1986) were the only two sides from the CONMEBOL region to beat Germany at the FIFA World Cup. Ecuador coach Sebastian Beccacece called the win over Germany was the country's biggest World Cup result ever.

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"Now it is time to celebrate. Time to share this feeling with your family, your friends, to drink your beer," the Argentine coach told a press conference. “It is the biggest victory for Ecuador in a World Cup. We worked for that, we came with the dream of making Ecuador's best cup ever, and now we did.”

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Germany equal Argentina in unwanted record

It was Germany's 24th loss in the history of the World Cup in 115 matches, thus matching Argentina's tally. The three-time champions have lost 24 in 90World Cup games. Mexico lead the chart with 28 defeats in 63 matches.

Teams to lose most FIFA World Cup matches

RankTeamMatchesLossesGoals Conceded
1Mexico6328101
2Germany11524134
2Argentina9024101
3South Korea412381
4Serbia492271
5Uruguay612179

Whom do Germany and Ecuador face next?

As of now, Germany are yet to be assigned an opponent in the Round of 32. The 2014 champions will face one of the third placed teams from groups A, B. C, D or F on June 30 in Foxborough. As far as Ecuador are concerned, they are also yet to get an opponents.

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Get all updates from FIFA World Cup 2026 here, along with FIFA World Cup 2026 Complete Schedule and FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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