Why European football clubs won’t break the bank now

Take the top 10 clubs with the highest net debt in 2018-19. For nine of them, their net debt is well below 1 as a ratio of long-term assets (players and facilities). In other words, these clubs are worthy asset plays and can raise money if needed. But several of these assets are illiquid (a stadium) or prized (top players). Thus, they would prefer it is revenues—and profits—that service this debt. But for most clubs, their net debt-to-revenue ratio is around or more than 1. They will seek new players, but with prudence.