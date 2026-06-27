Why Fernando Muslera is making headlines after Spain vs Uruguay clash in FIFA World Cup 2026? All you need to know

Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera is making all the headlines after the South American side crashed out of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in group stages, following a narrow loss to Spain in their Group H encounter on Saturday. Uruguay, thus became the only CONMEBOL team not to reach the knockout rounds in a tournament format, after it expanded to 48 teams.

As a result of Uruguay's loss, debutants Cabo Verde made it to the round of the 32 along with Spain as the top two teams from Group H. Saudi Arabia are other nation in the group to have been eliminated. Uruguay had having previously drawn with Saudi Arabia and Cabo Verde to finish on two points.

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In an expanded 48-team tournament where 32 nations advance, Uruguay's exit ranks as one of the most glaring failures. But among all of these, Muslera grabbed much of the attention after being subbed off at the half-time.

What happened with Fernando Muslera? The 40-year-old Muslera, who had retired from international football a couple of years ago, was recalled by head coach Marcelo Bielsa for this competition. Although Bielsa faced heavy criticized by many Uruguay fans for his decision, the 70-year-old Argentine defended his decision.

Against Spain, Muslera was replaced at the half-time after the made a mistake that led to a goal. Muslera couldn’t swat away Álex Baena's shot from inside the area in the 42nd minute. He appeared to be fooled by the bounce and couldn’t get to the ball with his hands firm enough to fully deflect the shot away from the net. It made all the difference for Spain.

In the process, Muslera became the first goalkeeper since 1966 with three-plus errors at a single edition of a FIFA World Cup, thus leading to an opposition goal. Sergio Rochet replaced Muslera during the break.

According to Biesla, Muslera himself asked to be subbed off during the half time. “He is the one who decided to leave,” Bielsa said of Muslera, who also had blunders in the team’s 2-2 draw against Cape Verde and its opening 1-1 draw against Saudi Arabia.

Against Cabo Verde, Muslera was caught out of position after a bad pass by Mathias Olivera, leading to a tying empty-net goal. And against Saudi Arabia, he failed to secure the ball after a header, and the Saudis scored on rebound.

For the unknown, Muslera was Uruguay's undisputed no.1 until hie retirement a couple of years ago. In this World Cup also, Muslera started in all the games. The Uruguayan custodian have played every single minute at the 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2026 World Cups.

Final Group H FIFA World Cup 2026 standings