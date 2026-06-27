Why Fernando Muslera is making headlines after Spain vs Uruguay clash in FIFA World Cup 2026? All you need to know

Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera is making all the headlines after the South American side crashed out of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in group stages, following a narrow loss to Spain in their Group H encounter on Saturday. Uruguay, thus became the only CONMEBOL team not to reach the knockout rounds in a tournament format, after it expanded to 48 teams.

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As a result of Uruguay's loss, debutants Cabo Verde made it to the round of the 32 along with Spain as the top two teams from Group H. Saudi Arabia are other nation in the group to have been eliminated. Uruguay had having previously drawn with Saudi Arabia and Cabo Verde to finish on two points.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2026 match results on June 27: Cabo Verde secure knockouts berth

In an expanded 48-team tournament where 32 nations advance, Uruguay's exit ranks as one of the most glaring failures. But among all of these, Muslera grabbed much of the attention after being subbed off at the half-time.

What happened with Fernando Muslera? The 40-year-old Muslera, who had retired from international football a couple of years ago, was recalled by head coach Marcelo Bielsa for this competition. Although Bielsa faced heavy criticized by many Uruguay fans for his decision, the 70-year-old Argentine defended his decision.

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Against Spain, Muslera was replaced at the half-time after the made a mistake that led to a goal. Muslera couldn’t swat away Álex Baena's shot from inside the area in the 42nd minute. He appeared to be fooled by the bounce and couldn’t get to the ball with his hands firm enough to fully deflect the shot away from the net. It made all the difference for Spain.

In the process, Muslera became the first goalkeeper since 1966 with three-plus errors at a single edition of a FIFA World Cup, thus leading to an opposition goal. Sergio Rochet replaced Muslera during the break.

According to Biesla, Muslera himself asked to be subbed off during the half time. “He is the one who decided to leave,” Bielsa said of Muslera, who also had blunders in the team’s 2-2 draw against Cape Verde and its opening 1-1 draw against Saudi Arabia.

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Against Cabo Verde, Muslera was caught out of position after a bad pass by Mathias Olivera, leading to a tying empty-net goal. And against Saudi Arabia, he failed to secure the ball after a header, and the Saudis scored on rebound.

For the unknown, Muslera was Uruguay's undisputed no.1 until hie retirement a couple of years ago. In this World Cup also, Muslera started in all the games. The Uruguayan custodian have played every single minute at the 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2026 World Cups.

Final Group H FIFA World Cup 2026 standings

Position Team Matches Wins Draws Losses GD Points 1 Spain 3 2 1 0 +5 7 2 Cape Verde 3 0 3 0 0 3 3 Uruguay 3 0 2 1 -1 2 4 Saudi Arabia 3 0 2 1 -4 2

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in