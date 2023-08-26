Why has FIFA suspended Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales? Know more about World Cup final kiss row1 min read 26 Aug 2023, 08:07 PM IST
Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales suspended from office for 90 days pending disciplinary proceedings over a controversial kiss at the Women’s World Cup final.
Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales was suspended from office on Saturday amid a brewing controversy over a kiss at the Women’s World Cup final. The former defender has been removed from soccer duties for 90 days “pending the disciplinary proceedings opened" against him. The development came mere hours after he refused to resign from his soccer presidency during an emergency meeting of the Spanish soccer federation's general assembly.